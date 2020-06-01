It’s too early for 2023 politics, Emmanuel warns

Kindly Share This Story:

By Harris Emanuel

Uyo – Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel has sounded a note caution to politicians that it was too early to kick start preparations over his successor in 2023.

The governor who made this known during the statewide broadcast to mark this year Democracy Day, underlined that deepening the state economy was the most paramount item on his policy framework.

Emmanuel maintained that his emphasis has been on ensuring steady economic growth and development of the oil-rich state, explaining that there would be enough time for politicians to play party politics.

The governor, however, called for all hands to be on deck, advising the political class not to place to much emphasis on partisan politics giving its attendant negative consequences on the social and economic life of the state.

He stressed the need for unity to enable his administration build an egalitarian state for the betterment of all and sundry.

He said, “As I have always said, this is the time for governance and all hands must be on deck to ensure that we move our state collectively to a path of steady growth and development.

“It is too early to engage in the politics of 2023. We will have enough time to do so, when the time is ripe. Good leaders do not plan for the next elections; they plan for the next generations.

“Let us therefore see the next generation of Akwa Ibomites as assets that must be nurtured, expanded and made ready for the future.

“Destroying the chords of our unity at the altar of partisan politics, or waging wars against brothers and sisters just to settle ancient animosities should be discouraged.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: