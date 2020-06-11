It’s not about Abacha stolen loot, it’s about transparency in spending of recovered loot — SERAP

Kindly Share This Story:

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project, SERAP, has called for transparency in the spending of recovered Abacha loot rather than concentrating on the looted funds.

SERAP’s Deputy Director, Mr Kolawole Oluwadare, said, “There is no doubt that Nigeria’s former dictator, Sani Abacha, stole about $5 billion of our commonwealth, according to Transparency International and other reports.

Also read:

“Any attempt to deny or trivialise this grand corruption and bad example of governance by Abacha is a disservice to democracy, rule of law, and an assault on transparency and accountability in Nigeria.

“SERAP has for many years been pushing for transparency and accountability in the spending of recovered Abacha loot in particular and all recovered stolen public funds in general.

“Therefore, the question is not whether Abacha stole. He absolutely stole! It’s rather, how transparent are the authorities in the spending of the recovered loot linked to Abacha.

“Nigerians have a right to ensure that Abacha loot is not mismanaged or re-stolen.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: