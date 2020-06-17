Isoko scores Omo-Agege high, says he’s unsung hero

Kindly Share This Story:

By Festus Ahon

ISOKO Ethnic Nationality Movement, IENM, a political pressure group, yesterday described the Deputy President of the Nigerian Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege as an unsung hero and reliable political leader anyone could trust owing to his excellent developmental strides in the delivery of democratic dividends to his primary constituency and beyond.

IENM in a statement by its President and Secretary, Mr Goddy Ewerode and Otunba Nick Ovuakporie, respectively,

evaluated Senator Ovie Omo-Agege’s achievement outside his lawmaking functions.

Praising Senator Ovie Omo-Agege for the passion he employed in meeting the basic needs of his people in the last one year, the group listed some of the important projects he influenced to his constituency to include; “construction of 10,000 Gallons Solar Borehole Supply Scheme at Amukpe Sapele, Sapele Local Government Area.

“Construction of Primary Healthcare Centre in Ubogo, Udu Local Government Area;

Construction of Primary Healthcare Centre in Ophori-Agbarho, Ughelli North Local Government Area; construction of Primary Healthcare Centre in Omavovwe-Agbarha, Ughelli North Local Government Area; installation of 1 Nos 500KVA, 11/0.415KV Transformer (Substation) at Ighwreovie Ogor, Ughelli North Local Government Area.

“Installation of 1 Nos 500KVA, 11/0.415KV Transformer (Substation) at G.R.A, Effurun, Uvwie Local Government Area;

installation of 1 Nos 500KVA, 11/0.415KV Transformer (Substation) at Ekredjabor, Ughelli Town, Ughelli North Local Government Area and installation of 2 Nos 500KVA, 11/0.415KV Transformer (Substation) at Queen’s Lane and Ighorowhonu Streets, Ughelli Town, Ughelli North Local Government Area.”

Others are; “1 NOS 500KVA, 11/0.415KV Transformer (Substation) at Emonu-Orogun, Ughelli North Local Government Area; installation of 1 NOS 500KVA, 11/0.415KV Transformer (Substation) at Ovara/Umusu-Orogun, Ughelli North Local Government Area; installation of 1 NOS 500KVA, 11/0.415KV Transformer (Substation) at Ovara-Unukpor Orogun, Ughelli North Local Government Area.”

While congratulating Senator Ovie Omo-Agege on his achievements, the group held that “leadership is the capacity to translate vision into reality which is what the Deputy President of Senate has been able to achieve within the last one year of legislative business”.

