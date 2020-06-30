Iru kingdom: Fashola, monarch preach support for new Oniru

Kindly Share This Story:

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Minister of Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola(SAN), and Oluwo of Iwoland, Oba Abdulrosheed Adewale Akanbi have called on indigenes and all sons and daughters of Iru Kingdom to cooperate with their new monarch, the Oniru of Iruland, Oba Abdulwasiu Omogbolahan Lawal, Abisogun II.

Congratulating the Oniru on his ascension to the throne of his forefathers, Fashola noted that the new role bestowed on the new Oniru was a well- deserved one, adding that it was also a result of the confidence that the people had in him.

According to him, Oba Lawal had invested so much of excellent performance, hard work, dedication and diligence in the public service, stressing that his installation as the 15th Oniru of Iru was therefore only a matter of time.

Fashola said: “I heartily felicitate with you, your beloved Olori and the entire family on the ascendancy to the throne of your forefathers.

“Having invested consistently, over the last two decades, in single-minded self-development and dedicated public service, your rise to this lofty height in the service of humanity was only a matter of time.”

The minister recalled the days of humble beginning of the new Oniru, citing his determination and forbearance as enviable skills that young ones should emulate while testifying to his industry, diligence and unwavering commitment in all duties assigned to him.

Fashola also stated that the Oniru’s contribution to the achievement of peace, security and development through a sincere interface with the indigenous land-owning families to which the Oniru belongs was of utmost importance, a factor he noted contributed greatly to the selection process.

Fashola expressed his confidence in the Oniru that he would continue to apply all his God-given skills and talents to the achievement of cohesion, unity and development in Lagos State and by extension, the nation just as he beseeched God to grant the Oniru long life in good health, great accomplishments, prosperity, peace and fulfillment.

Also, Oluwo during his courtesy visit to the new king in his palace also prayed for a very successful reign for the Oniru and peaceful co-existence among Iru subjects.

Oba Akanbi described kingship as a position of service, which he noted is not alien to the new Oniru having been a public servant for many years.

In his response, the Oniru of Iru Kingdom, Oba Lawal thanked Fashola and the Oluwo for the visit and his kind words.

