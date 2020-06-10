Iron deficiency kills sexual satisfaction in men — Nutritionist

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chioma Obinna

How has your sexual performance been lately? Have you been performing optimally? Or have been having trouble keeping up. Then you may be among the group of men that expert says iron deficiency is robbing them of their sexual ability.

The expert who traced the problem to poor nutrition and failure to consume enough iron-rich foods such as dairy products, green vegetables, lean meats, and white beans among others iron deficiency can make a man weak and affect his sexual performance.

Speaking during an online training programme entitled: “Advancing Nutrition, Health, and Wellness through the Media organised by Nestle Foods, a Consultant Nutritionist, Prof. Matilda Steiner-Asiedu, explained that men that have the problem of iron deficiency usually have weak erection.

According to her, when a man became anemic due to iron deficiency, the energy needed for erection and thrusting during sex would be impeded.

“Sex is energy-intensive even studies have shown that the amount of energy one spent in ejaculation alone is huge.

Anemia is a condition in which one does not have enough healthy red blood cells to carry adequate oxygen to the body’s tissues.

“These red blood cells contain a protein called hemoglobin. This protein takes the oxygen that comes in through the lungs and transports it around the body so that organs that require oxygen can get the oxygen they need to function properly.

“One of those organs is the penis. So, having a properly-oxygenated penis is crucial for optimal sex performance because sex is energy-intensive.

“A successful erection depends upon a rapid influx of oxygen-rich blood, the lack of sufficient oxygen can make the man weak to perform well during sex.”

Steiner-Asiedu urged men to refrain from consuming too much alcohol as it could affect the ability to produce sperm.

Steiner-Asiedu said foods such as grains, cereals, legumes, green leafy vegetables, egg, poultry, nuts, liver, fish, meat, and fruits were rich sources of iron nutrients. “Our local food sources are rich sources of iron, zinc, and pro-Vitamin A. When this nutrient is sufficient in the body, it will boost sperm count and help men to maintain an active sexual life.”

