Iran issues arrest warrant for Trump over Soleimani’s assassination

Iran on Monday issued an arrest warrant for United States President, Donald Trump, and other involved in the killing of its top general, Qassem Soleimani.

The state’s semi-official news agency, ISNA quoted Tehran prosecutor, Ali Alqasimehr, to have accused Trump and more than 30 others to have been involved in the January 3 attack that resulted in the death of Soleimani. And that it has placed a red

Iran also requested a “red notice” from Interpol in ensuring the arrest of the US president, Trump.

There was however no response when Al-Jazeera contacted Interpol based in Lyon, France.

According to Al-Jazeera analysis, under a red notice, local authorities make the arrests on behalf of the country that requested it.

The notices cannot force countries to arrest or extradite suspects, but can put government leaders on the spot and limit suspects’ travel.

After receiving a request, Interpol meets by committee and discusses whether or not to share the information with its member states. Interpol has no requirement for making any of the notices public, though some do get published on its website.

It is unlikely Interpol would grant Iran’s request as its guideline for notices forbids it from “undertaking any intervention or activities of a political” nature.

Aside from Trump’s name, Iran did not mention any other names among its more than 30 people it alleged where involved in the killing of its general.

A US airstrike near Baghdad international airport targeted a convoy carrying Soleimani and his top Baghdad-based adviser Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the deputy head of Iraq’s powerful Hashed al-Shaabi force.

The attack resulted in the death of Soleimani, Abu Mahdi al-Mohandis, along with six other Iran-allied militiamen.

The President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Hassan Rouhani had said the assassinated Iran commander, General Soleimani fought heroically against ISIS, Al Nusrah, Al Qaeda, among other terrorist groups.

Rouhani claimed if it wasn’t for Soleimani, most European capitals would be in great danger now.

“General Soleimani fought heroically against ISIS, Al Nusrah, Al Qaeda et al. If it weren’t for his war on terror, European capitals would be in great danger now.”

Trump had in January described Qassem Soleimani a “son of a bitch” in one of his rounds of fierce criticism of the Iranian general.

Trump told a rally in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on Tuesday that there were many “young men and women walking around without arms and without legs” because of Soleimani.

“Great percentages of people don’t have legs right now and arms because of this son of a bitch,” Trump said, adding that “he should have been killed 20 years ago.”

In a similar tone, the United States Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, claimed the Iranian military commander was planning imminent action that threatened American citizens when the general was killed in a US strike.

“He was actively plotting in the region to take actions — a big action, as he described it — that would have put dozens if not hundreds of American lives at risk,” Pompeo told CNN.

