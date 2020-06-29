IPPIS: ASUU insists on reversal of appointment, promotion during strike

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ola Ajayi – Ibadan

Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has demanded the reversal of all appointments and promotions carried out during the ongoing strike which began a few weeks ago.

It also directed new members who have just been appointed to reject the controversial Integrated Payment and Personnel Information System (IPPIS).

The union, in its bulletin signed by ASUU President, Professor Biodun Ogunyemi, maintained that any appointment and promotions carried out under the illegal is illegal.

ASUU has been on strike over alleged failure of government to fulfill agreement reached with the union in relation to the funding of universities, earned academic allowances, visitation panel to public school, proliferation of universities and their governance and conclusion of renegotiation of 2009 FGN-ASUU agreement.

The bulletin which was released by the Chairman University of Ibadan Chapter of the union, Professor Ayo Akinwole, ASUU noted that it would insist on reversal of appointments and promotions during the strike for failing to meet established norms and procedures for doing so.

The union also condemned some Vice-Chancellors who are promising online delivery they cannot defend.

According to Professor Akinwole, ASUU is happy when its members are promoted but not without following due process of academic elevation.

He also stated that appointment through the Illegal IPPIS by some Vice-chancellors will be reversed.

ALSO READ: Olubadan worries over serial death of Ibadan elders

ASUU also asked members not to fill any form or document sent to them through their Vice-Chancellors alleging that some University Vice Chancellors were working with National Universities Commission (NUC) for ‘fake’ data collection.

Akinwole stated that the union was working to ensure that lecturers who are yet to receive their salaries for four months get paid while also working tirelessly at getting new salaries and welfare packages commensurate with global standards for her members.

“It is against the ongoing struggle for any member to participate in any appointment during the time because it will fail all standard procedures”.

“How many institutions can boast of functional institutional mail? How many of the institutions have functional Internet service? Some of them are behind the problems facing universities with corrupt behaviours”.

“ASUU wrote petitions to anti-corruption agencies on these VCs but got no results which make us believe they are working with the ruling class to destroy common patrimony.”

“Employing under IPPIS while on strike is also an illegality. We will insist on reversal of such appointments. We shall pursue our desire to get the best of University for our children as well as best welfare system for our members”, he said.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story: