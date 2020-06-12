IPPIS: 30 lecturers lose contracts at BUK over non-compliance

Kindly Share This Story:

By Bashir Bello – Kano

Not fewer than 30 lecturers with the Bayero University in Kano have lost their contract appointments to noncompliance of Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, with the Federal government directive to enroll in the Integrated Payroll and Personal Information System, IPPIS.

This was coming as the institution authorities insisted that those affected were not more than 10.

It was gathered that out of 1,776 academic staff of BUK, about 40 members have so far registered on IPPIS, defiling the directive of Academic Union body, ASUU.

Some of the affected lecturers have confirmed that their termination of appointment by the institution was as a result of noncompliance to IPPIS.

The University’s Vice-chancellor, Professor Mohammad Yahuza Bello who confirmed the development however insisted that those affected were not more than 10.

Bello said that the contract staffs were not accommodated in the IPPIS platform, explaining further that the decision became necessary because of the inability of the university to pay their salaries.

The Vice Chancellor however said that the university is no longer generating revenue to meet over N18 million monthly salaries of the affected lectures hence the decision.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

