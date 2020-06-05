Investigate torture of students by soldiers, parents urge LASG, NAF

Kindly Share This Story:

…One collapsed, another had attack during torture— Students

…Say they were given 30 strokes of cane

Parents and guardians of students of Air Force Secondary School, AFSS, Ikeja, Lagos who were allegedly tortured by soldiers last Wednesday, have called on the Lagos State Government and Nigerian Air Force authorities to investigate the matter and take necessary action against the soldiers.

Vanguard gathered that a parent visited the school to find out why his son was not given his result for the previous term, only to discover that the affected student tore his result because of his poor performance.

Irked by his action, the concerned Senior Secondary School 3 Student, Ugochukwu Eze, was said to have been given 12 strokes of cane at the assembly ground, to serve as a deterrent to other students.

However, while being flogged, he reportedly did not move or show any sign of being beaten. His display was greeted with cheers and applauds from his colleagues.

Students of Senior Secondary School SSS1 to SSS3 were ordered to kneel, over what was described as an indiscipline act. Over 10 soldiers were allegedly ordered to flog the students, leaving them with marks all over their bodies.

A student collapsed

One of the female students in SSS2, Obasi Miracle, was said to have collapsed in the process. Her colleagues said that rather than rush her to the sickbay, soldiers were directed to continue to flog her until she regained consciousness. Another asthmatic student reportedly had an attack.

However, one of the students, took to her social media platform, weekend, to describe the torture as punishment they received for identifying themselves as Marlyians.

But another student, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said: “Tthe person that posted it on social media was not in school the day we were flogged.

We were given 30 strokes of cane

“I was given 25 strokes of the cane, those in SSS1 received 29 strokes, SSS2 received 25, while SSS 3 students were given 30 strokes. When I got home and reported to my parents, they did not take any action because they said that could jeopardize my education, as I may be asked to leave.

“Only a few parents visited the school to find out why their children were beaten like animals. But the school did not tell them what transpired. Rather, it claimed we were rude and indiscipline.”

One of the parents, who also spoke on the condition of anonymity, said: “When my daughter came home, she was still in tears. She said plea by some of the students that they were not among those who cheered the erring student, fell on deaf ears. We are, therefore, calling on the Lagos State government and Nigerian Air Force authorities to investigate this act of corporal punishment.”

An aggrieved parent even went on social media to display the marks of violence on his son’s buttocks.

School commandant reacts

When the Commandant of the school, Group Captain Babatunde Oguntade, was contacted, he requested this writer to visit the school and ascertain the true position of things herself.

Upon further probe, he said: “And you believe that is true? Well, I don’t have that number of soldiers that will flog SSS 1 to SSS3 students. Besides, the number of civilian staff is more than that of soldiers. That is not what happened, I would like you to come and hear from the staff yourself.”

Vanguard gathered that an emergency parents/teachers meeting has been slated for today. Part of the agenda, as reliable gathered, would centre on the incident.

