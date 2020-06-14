Int’l curriculum schools can run academic activities online, says FG

Kindly Share This Story:

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA-THE federal has said private schools that run International Curriculum are free to conduct their academic activities online.

The government said contrary to reports in some quarters, it did not stop schools operating international curricular from functioning, explaining that all it stopped was the movement of people in and out of the country as part of measures to contend spread of COVID-19.

Minister of State for Education, Chukwumeka Nwajiuba, speaking to newsmen in Abuja, insisted that private schools running international curriculum were free to proceed with their academic activities online.

READ ALSO: Police confirm 3 killed in suspected herdsmen attack in Benue

Answering questions from newsmen on the fate of private schools in the country running international curriculum following the ongoing lockdown arising from COVID-19, he said: “Whether they can test for their own term exams, truly they should and they can ”

The minister explained that there were private schools licensed to run foreign curriculum essentially for the children of expatriates and diplomats.

He said the approved curricula were targeted at satisfying the ability of such children to be able to rejoin the school system of their home countries at the time of need.

Hear him: ” If such schools are able to host online classes for the curriculum they operate and they choose to use the period to cover their syllabus, it is permitted.

“We have not said people should stop learning.”

The question as to schools that operate foreign or run foreign programmes in Nigeria as to whether they can test for their own term exams, truly they should and they can ”

Nwajiuba spoke further: “Most of the schools who have that permit or who run such programmes, basically in Lagos and Abuja, are directed really towards embassies and people who are foreign nationals in Nigeria.

“A few of them that have that contents are tailored really to satisfy the abilities of some of the children of the experts who live here so that when they return to their home countries, they will be able to rejoin their own school system. That is why they are licensed in the first place.

“I have heard stories that we have asked that they should not. What we said is what the Presidential Task Force, PTF has said, that no movement, no return to countries but we have not said people should stop learning.

“I’m encouraging everybody to try and learn and if such schools are able to hold online classes for the curriculum that they operate and they choose to use the period to cover their syllabus, it is permitted from the exam body that they also ascribe to then conclude those schemes.

“It will not be proper for us to now say ‘wherever you are, in your village or in your room or wherever your person is, you cannot issue him an exam, it won’t make any sense.”

Kindly Share This Story: