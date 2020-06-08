Internally displaced woman delivered of baby boy at Lagos Relief Camp

Kindly Share This Story:

..as LASEMA foots her bill

By Bose Adelaja

An internally displaced woman, Mrs Madubike Promise, has been delivered of a baby boy at Igando Relief Camp, Lagos just as the state government had concluded plans to close the camp by the end of June.

The baby was delivered weekend after the mother presented herself at the Camp’s clinic the previous day and was subsequently taken to the Alimosho General Hospital where she was eventually delivered of a baby boy at about 6:40 a.m

Promise and her husband Reuben were among the 300 displaced victims of Abule-Egba/Oke- Odo pipeline explosion of Monday, January 26, 2020.

The victims comprising children, women and men were thereafter taken to the relief camp to cushion the effects of the disaster.

They will all be reintegrated back to the society by the end of June.

As at Monday, both mother and child were said to be responding to treatment.

Promise and Reuben were said to be full of appreciation to God for the safe delivery of their baby.

The Director-General, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency LASEMA, Dr. Femi Oke -Osanyintolu who confirmed the development to Vanguard said both mother and child are responding to treatment and will be discharged soon from the Alimosho General Hospital and ferried back to Igando relief camp for continued care by the State Government till their reintegrated into the society.

He said LASEMA will take charge of the welfare and basic needs of mother and child on behalf of the Governor Babajide Olushola Sanwo-Olu led administration.

