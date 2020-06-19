Inspector General of Police orders DBanj’s probe over alleged rape

Kindly Share This Story:

…As more than 14,000 wants UN to remove him as a Youth Ambassador

By Juliet Ebirim

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has ordered a probe into the rape allegations levelled against popular singer, Oladapo Oyebanjo aka D’Banj, by Seyitan Babatayo.

The order was contained in a letter signed by the Principal Staff Officer to the IG, DCP Idowu Owohunwa.

The IG’s letter was in response to a petition written to the IG by Mr. Tommy Ojoge-Daniel, a lawyer to Miss Seyitan Babatayo, who accused D’Banj of raping her in 2018.

The letter written by the IG is titled, ‘Re: Petition Against (1) Oladapo Daniel Oyebanjo (Aka D’Banj) for Rape Indecent Sexual Assault, Attempted Assault on Miss Seyitan Temidayo.

The letter read in part, “I forward herewith copy of letter dated June 5, 2020, received from Ojoge, Omileye, and Partners on the above underlined subject. I am to respectfully convey the directive of the Inspector-General of Police that you treat.

“Accept the assurances of my esteemed regards please.”

Recall on the 3rd of June, 2020, Seyitan shared details of being raped by D’banj on Twitter.

A few days later, Seyitan followed this with a letter from her lawyers to the Dbanj. In the letter, Seyitan demanded an apology from D’banj.

The singer denied the allegation a week later, tagged it ”lies from the pit of hell” and said he’d be seeking justice by taking legal steps.

On Tuesday, however, some policemen allegedly acting on the instruction of the singer detained Seyitan for over 24 hours. After this, she deleted all chats, social media posts, and other vital information from her phone.

The incident elicited a wide range of criticism on social media with D’Banj trending on social media for the last two days.

Meanwhile, almost 15,000 people have signed a petition for the United Nations to remove D’banj as a Youth Ambassador.

The petition started on Change.org by a username E. Popoola reads in part; “We call on the United Nations, and United Nations Women Africa organisations to remove Nigerian artiste Mr Dapo Oyebanjo as a youth ambassador and distance themselves from his actions following the sponsored kidnap of Seyitan who accused D’banj of rape and sexual assault which happened in 2018.”



