INSECURITY: UPU supports establishment of ‘Operation Delta Hawk’

By Festus Ahon, Asaba

The Urhobo Progress Union, UPU, (Worldwide), yesterday threw its weight behind the Delta State Government move to establish ‘Operation Delta Hawk’ security outfit as part of its effort to tackle the problem of insecurity in the State.

The UPU in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Abel Oshevire, said: “the UPU notes with satisfaction that the security outfit couldn’t have come at a better time than now.

“It is, indeed, a most welcome development and a right step by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa-led Administration at tackling the alarming cases of insecurity, kidnappings, killings and other criminal activities in the state, especially herdsmen attacks that have bedevilled Urhoboland, causing huge losses of lives, property and livelihoods.

“The UPU has for long cried out to both the Federal and State Governments to rid Urhoboland of criminal elements, especially killer herdsmen, who have made life unbearable for our people, who accommodated them as fellow Nigerians.

“While we await response of the Federal Government, we deem the proposed crime outfit as an answer to our pleas by the Okowa administration. It is our hope and prayer that with the establishment of Operation Hawk, criminal herdsmen that have laid siege on Urhobo Communities and other places in Delta State, would be flushed out of their evil dens in our bushes and forests.

“Our communities and forests are very much in need of fresh air from these monstrous and killer herdsmen, whose activities is a threat to food security and economy of the Urhobo Nation, and the State at large.

“We strongly believe that eradicating kidnapping and other criminal activities in our society to the barest minimum, will surely restore Investors’ confidence and accelerate growth and development across the State.

“We hereby appeal to the State Government to work with the leadership of the various ethnic nationalities in the State as it works out modalities in the establishment of the outfit, to ensure the full realisation of the objectives of the scheme. The UPU is willing to offer its input in this regard.

“We wish to also prevail on the State Government to be above socio-political and partisan considerations in the structure, personnel, funding and infrastructure of the proposed Operation Delta Hawk.

“We hereby urge the State Government to urgently set into motion the legal machinery that would give the proposed outfit a legal backing”.

