Insecurity: Nigerians ‘ll only be satisfied if service chiefs were sacked – Dr. Junaid

By Bashir Bello

KANO – The Second Republic senator, Dr. Junaid Muhammed has said Nigerians would only be satisfied if President Muhammadu Buhari had sacked the service chiefs instead of telling them that their best was not enough on the rising insecurity in the country.

This was as he said the statement could not have satisfied Nigerians.

In his words, “Frankly speaking, whoever briefed President Muhammadu Buhari or whosoever he relied on his own information and judgment, the statement he made to the service chiefs could not have satisfied Nigerians.

“One, I think the service chiefs are about five years old in their post and after five years, the massive failure which every Nigerians and especially those living in the northeast and of course the resurgent banditry in the Northwest now see, nobody will take what Buhari said as serious. And certainly, if that was calculated to give him additional credibility or give him or the service chiefs additional time to play around with. It hasn’t succeeded. It has failed woefully.

“If the General has been posted to war theatre or training or combatant assignment for these four to five years, and yet nothing positive has been registered. Then we cannot start telling our own service chiefs now that the best they thought if needed was not good enough for him (President Buhari). Now, it is not just for him because it is not a personal war, it is not good enough for the country particularly the communities who are under the york of this terrorism in the Northeast and banditry in the Northwest.

“So, as far as I am concerned, Nigeria ought to understand what is vital at this stage of our own development. One, leaders are elected or appointed to lead. Leadership in case of taking decisions. You cannot be a leader if you cannot make a decision. For a very long time now, these joker Generals have been under normal public criticism and there have been agitations that they are redeployed or sack completely. As far as I am concerned, nothing short of sacking them will satisfy Nigerians. No amount of Callisto use of language will also satisfy Nigerians. They must go. It is about time they go. In fact, some of them should be a court-martial because of corruption, particularly in the Northeast. And where some of the Generals are found wanting, they should be dealt with. Because otherwise, these joker Generals will leave us without a country. Some of these latter-day joker Generals will come and mess up the country, our economy, security, and community,” Dr. Junaid said.

Buhari has the prerogative to sack the service chiefs or otherwise – Yakasai

Similarly, the Northern elder statesman, Alhaji Tanko Yakasai said the President, Muhammadu Buhari has the prerogative to sack or retain the service chiefs.

He said the President is supposed to know what to do if he is not satisfied with the performance of the service chiefs.

“Buhari appointed the service chiefs and knows best what to do. If he is hopeful that they will adjust in the near future, he knows better and if he feels otherwise, he knows what to do.

“He said the truth that their best is not enough. But again, he appointed them. And their tenure has long elapsed but he feels there is more they can offer, he extended their tenure. And now, he himself said he is not satisfied with their performance. He has the knife and the meat, so he can do and undo. If he is not satisfied with their performance, he is supposed to know what to do,” Yakasai stated.

