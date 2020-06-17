Insecurity in North: Concerned Nigerians group seeks release of Katsina protest leader

Kindly Share This Story:

Concerned Nigerians group has asked the Nigerian Police to release Mr. Nastura Sharif whom it said is currently being detained for leading a protest against the insecurity in Northern Nigeria.

The group, in a statement signed by it’s convener, Deji Adeyanju, said Mr. Nastura Sharif, chairman of the board of trustees (BoT) of the Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) was arrested by the police in connection with the protest against the insecurity in the north.

The statement said, “You would recall that on Tuesday, some members of the group protested in Katsina, calling on Aminu Masari, the governor and president Muhammadu Buhari to resign over their inability to safeguard the lives and property of Nigerians in the North.

“The president needs to show leadership and stop arresting those criticizing him. We are in democracy and this system of government gives the citizens the right and freedom to hold elected public officials accountable.”

“Freedom of assembly is one of the most fundamental rights of the citizens in a democracy.”

Adeyanju further stated that the primary responsibility of any government is security of lives and property of its citizens.

He scored both the president and the Katsina state Governor very low in terms of securing both the lives and property of the people.

“All the energy being expended by the Police in arresting Mr. Nastura Sherif and other Concerned Nigerians who protested on Tuesday in Katsina should be channeled into taming the monstrous bandits terrorizing the people of Katsina and other parts of the North.”

“We are solidly behind Nastura Sherif and we call on the Nigerian government to release him immediately from detention.” Adeyanju said in the statement.

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: