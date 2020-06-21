Insecurity: I introduced Buhari to politics ― Hajiya Nàja’atu Mohammed

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ibrahim Hassan – Wuyo

As bandits attacked and killed not fewer than 15 peasants in Dansadau community of Zamfara state this weekend, Hajiya Nàja’atu Mohammed said she regretted the development while hinting she introduced President Muhammadu Buhari to politics.

A BBC Hausa service report monitored on Sunday by Vanguard reported the police in Gusau had confirmed the latest attack on the Zamfara community, in which lives were lost.

The outspoken Kano politician, however, told the RFI Hausa service in an interview, that she introduced Buhari to politics and had told the world that the President was a democrat.

Nàja’atu Mohammed expressed her discontent with the recent happenings in the polity and condemned the detention of peaceful protesters against continued killings in the North.

Who is Naja’atu Bala Muhammad?

Hajiya Naja’atu Bala Muhammad according to Wikipedia article is the first Kano State female politician to become a senator, which she represent Kano Central District.

She is also one of the first women to have served as president of the National Students Union Nigeria in the prestigious Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria (ABU), and also the first female Vice-President of the National Association of Nigerian Students.

Muhammed is the widow of Dr Bala Muhammed, a political adviser to Second Republic Governor Mallam Abubakar Rimi. Her husband was murdered 28 years ago by a mob that caused a rampage after the Mallam Muhammadu Abubakar Rimi issued the Emir of Kano, Ado Bayero a query.

