By Ndahi Marama & By Shehu Danjuma

Borno and Katsina states yesterday witnessed attacks from Boko Haram terrorist and bandits. Both states recorded scores of deaths from the attacks.

As Borno confirmed 81 deaths, Katsina recorded 40, with many sustaining degrees of injuries. Houses were reportedly burnt down and dozens of women raped.

On Borno attack

Eighty-one civilians were killed and scores injured when suspected members of Boko Haram sect on Tuesday invaded Zowo village, 34km away from Gubio town, in Borno state.

The attack also saw the killing of 23 animals which include: Cows, donkeys, goats and sheep’s.

About Gubio

Gubio, is located at the Northern part of Maiduguri. Mathematically, it is about 150km drive from Maiduguri.

The community has witnessed series of deadly Boko Haram attacks in recent past.

How 81 civilians were killed

Reports indicated on Tuesday that 69 people were killed instantly during the attack, while 12 others lost their lives on Wednesday (Today) after sustaining severe gunshot injuries, and in the process of fleeing into the bush, the victims died, bringing the total casualties to 81.

Soldier’s intervention

Soldiers had since last week, ambushed Boko haram members in different locations in the state, killing scores and injuring few who escaped with various degrees of wound.

About the attack

According to sources, Zowo’s latest attack started around 1:35pm on Tuesday. The attack was said to have lasted for several hours without confrontation.

Sources account

Sources revealed that the insurgents before storming the village, were sighted at the outskirt around 1pm.

After few minutes, sounds of sporadic shootings using gun trucks engulfed the whole area.

However, the sect also abducted a good number of youths and women, after looting foodstuffs and setting some residents ablaze.

A very high ranking politician who is from Gubio Local Government Area and spoke under anonymity confirmed the Zowo village latest attack by terrorists.

His words, “We woke up this morning with sad news. Armed terrorists invaded one of our communities in Zowo village and wreck havoc without confrontation.

“So far, 81 people were killed and many others sustained gunshots injuries. They were very inhumane. They raped, loot and set ablaze many houses, after abducting several others.

“The most hit target was at a Dam site where many people mostly women and children were fetching water in a queue. The attackers surrounded them and opened fire on them. Scores were killed along with livestock’s.

“Presently, we are making plans to see how we can visit the community, even though; almost all the survivors have reportedly deserted”.

Statement from the Nigerian army

Meanwhile, scores of Boko Haram terrorists were neutralized by troops in different operations in the North East with recovery of arms and ammunitions.

This was contained in a press statement signed by Major General JOHN ENENCHE, the Coordinator Defense Media Operations.

He said, “In continuation of aggressive clearance operations across the North-East aimed at decisively ending terrorism in the region, more Boko Haram/ISWAP criminals have been neutralised while others have been arrested.

“On 8 June 2020, troops of 192 Battalion, Gwoza, Borno State conducted a daring and well-coordinated commando raid on a Boko Haram criminals’ hideout at Kwatara on the Mandara Mountains. The successful operation led to the neutralization of several terrorists while many others fled with gunshot wounds.

“Also on 8 June 2020, troops of 151 Battalion deployed at Strong Response Area Miyanti conducted a deliberate ambush operation against Boko Haram criminals along Darel Jamel – Miyanti Road and successfully neutralized two terrorists while two women were rescued in the process. Troops also recovered 2 bicycles, one sack containing 121 pairs of new rubber slippers and the sum of Twenty Nine Thousand and Five Hundred Naira (N 29,500.00) only.

“Relatively, one Boko Haram member named *Mustapha Kori* surrendered to troops of Army Super Camp 11, Gamboru on 8 June 2020. The surrendered insurgent confessed that he actively participated in Boko Haram activities for the past 5 years but managed to escape from their camp at Fulatari around Lake Chad after a series of Artillery bombardments of their location which led to the death of most of their fighters including their local commanders.

“Earlier on 5 June 2020, troops of 195 Battalion deployed at Strong Response Area Zabarmari, Borno State conducted a long range clearance patrol to Jajeri, Gurnum Kole l, Gurnum Kole ll, Malis and Ladin Mbuta. Troops also cleared Asala Fura, Mai Njika, Kanube, Kessa Ngala, Taula and Shuwabe.

“At Taula, troops stormed a Boko Haram hideout, neutralizing 3 criminals while others fled in disarray. Troops also recovered one solar panel charger, one cell phone, rubber solution, roasted beef, rice, cooking pots and some cooking ingredients before destroying the enclave.

“Same troops of 195 Battalion on 5 June 2020, deployed at Dusuman in conjunction with elements of Borno State Civilian Joint Task Force conducted a successful night ambush at a Boko Haram crossing point along Dusuman – Zabarmari track road, eliminating one Boko Haram criminal in the process. Troops also recovered one AK 47 Rifle and one AK 47 Rifle magazine loaded with 2 rounds of 7.62mm Special ammunition.

“Furthermore, on the same day 5 June 2020, troops of 271 Task Force Tank Battalion, Michika, Adamawa State, acting on credible Human Intelligence, tracked and arrested a Boko Haram spy named KAWALU during Jummat Prayer at Michika Central Mosque. The arrested suspect confessed to have come from Maikadiri a Boko Haram criminals’ enclave. Suspect is presently in troops’ custody for further interrogation.

“Consequently, the Chief of Army Staff commends the gallant troops for their, resilience, courage and dedication to the noble cause of defending our fatherland. The High Command of the Armed Forces of Nigeria also urges the troops to remain steadfast and focused as they sustain the onslaught against the enemies of our nation”. Enenche stated.

In another development

kadisau village located at Faskari Local Govermnet Area of katsina has been attacked by armed bandits.

The katsina police command on Wednesday, confirmed the incident, saying that armed bandits killed 20 peoples at about 4:00am.

SP Gambo Isah, the Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command confirm incident to newsmen in katsina.

Isah said that apart from those who were killed, 21 others were critically injured during the attacks in kadisau village and are receiving treatment at General Hospital Funtua.

He said that the armed bandits were in the village to seize animals and food items but youths in the village mobilized themselves to resist the bandits who, unfortunately, were armed with deadly rifles.

“They started shooting sporadically at those residents who had already ganged up to face them; and in that confrontation they killed 16 residents while four others died at the hospital”, the PPRO said.

Sources account

“Eye witness and residents of Kalabawa, Kakwawa Unguwar Wahabi and Raudama told vanguard that at least 20 more people were killed in their villages.”

A survivor in Kadisau told vanguard that the bandits rode on motorcycles in their dozens, each armed with an Ak47 rifle as they raided the villages.

“They killed 3 at Unguwar Wahabi, 9 at Kabalawa, 5 at Kwakware, and one at Raudama, they also raped women and stole animals” he said.

A former chairman of Faskari LGA, Hassan Mohammed, also told Vanguard that some of the corpses of those killed in the attacks in Kadisau were recovered from an irrigation farm at the outskirts of the village.

He said their remains have been buried Wednesday morning while urging military operatives deployed in the ongoing anti-banditry operation to rise up to their responsibility of protecting lives and property in the area.

Vanguard reports that there is current joint security operation going on in katsina and zamfara states flush out armed bandits terrorizing the two states.

