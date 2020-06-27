Kindly Share This Story:

By Bashir Bello

Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai has on Saturday said it will soon launch a new strategy in the onslaught against banditry and other forms of crimes in order to combat the waves of insecurity in the North West, North East and the country as a whole.

Buratai stated this while speaking to newsmen during the occasion of inaugurating blocks of multiple flats of accommodation for soldiers in Bukavu Barracks, 3 Brigade in Kano.

The Army Chief unveil the name of the Operation as Exercise Sahel Sanity, a new strategy that will be launched to deal with the challenge of banditry and other forms of crime.

According to him, “Exercise Sahel Sanity which is already been planned and is almost finishing the planning. And the operation will start very soon. Whatever you do, you must plan as such we would do everything possible to secure everybody within the capacity of the Nigerian Army and of course in collaboration with all other security agencies by God’s grace.”

Buratai said the welfare of its personnel were it top priority hence the decision to provide for them a befitting accommodation and other amenities for their better living.

“Top priority for us is to ensure that we provide them not only decent accommodation but also water, electricity, schools for their children, medical which are all comprehensive packages that we will continue to ensure that our troops enjoy together with their family members.

“I enjoined them to maintain the facility and we are doing more,” the Army Chief, Lt. Gen. Buratai said.

Earlier, the General Officer Commanding 1 Division, Maj.-Gen. Usman Mohammed said the new accommodation was a clear demonstration of the COAS commitment towards uplifting the welfare and standard of living of its men and officers, which he said would go a long way to have a positive impact on their performance.

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Buratai, however, inspected completed and ongoing projects at the Bukavu and 73 Battalion in Janguza barracks.

