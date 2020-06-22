Insecurity: 23 killed in Zamfara, Borno, Jigawa, 2 shot in Enugu

Kindly Share This Story:

…Northerners wasted their votes on Buhari —CAKIN

…Says ‘we didn’t beg them to govern us’

By Ndahi Marama, Ibrahim HassanWuyo & Ikechukwu Odu

Barely 48 hours after President Muhammadu Buhari warned service chiefs to raise their game and check the spate of killings in the country, at least 23 persons were killed in Zamfara, Borno and Jigawa states, while two others shot by armed robbers in Nsukka, Enugu State, weekend, are battling for their lives.

Fifteen of those victims were killed by bandits in Zamfara State on Saturday; three in farmers/herders clash in Jigawa, also on Saturday; five by Boko Haram in Borno and two shot in Enugu.

Vanguard gathered that bandits invaded Dansadau community in Zamfara and killed 15 peasants and set their houses ablaze.

Zamfara State police command confirmed the killing, yesterday, in Gasau, as the spokesman told the British Broadcasting Corporation, BBC, that investigation into the killings had begun.

Northerners wasted their votes on Buhari

Reacting to the killings, yesterday, Murtala Abubakar of Coalition Against Killings in Northern Nigeria,CAKIN, said northerners wasted their votes in electing President Muhammadu Buhari.

“This is because they thought his administration could defeat Boko Haram and banditry,” he said.

Abubakar, in an interview, regretted that four Adara men were also killed for putting out fire on some Fulani settlements at Doka in Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State by their people who queried why would they associate with the Fulani.

He said: ‘’Three days ago, Fulani were kidnapped by bandits in Kajuru and Kachia. I wish to say it loud and that the killings in Kaduna, Katsina and Zamfara are the same .

“It is not religious as being advanced by some groups in the state. The primary responsibility of any government, whether autocratic, dictatorship or democracy, is the protection of lives and property.

“This is a government that was democratically elected after promising us three fundamental agenda and one of it is securing Nigeria from all manner of threats or attacks, particularly from Boko Haram.

“ That is why a lot of votes came from the north because in northern Nigeria, one of the biggest challenges is insecurity. But, instead of seeing improvements, what we are witnessing its escalation in the North-East or North-Central.

‘’Nowhere is safe in the North. Go to Benue, it’s not safe; go to Sokoto, Yobe, Borno, Taraba and everywhere else in the north, you see huge number of Nigerians displaced in their own country and this is a tormenting and traumatising experience for all of them.

He noted that in Nigeria and particularly, in the northern region, not a single place was safe, saying: “Anybody can become a victim now. If this is so, it is our responsibility to rise and call the attention of the government to this and even make demands. This is the least we can expect — that government should protect us. It is our right. “

We didn’t beg them to govern us

“We didn’t beg them to govern us. We did them a favour by voting them into office; we gave them our mandate and it is now time for them to protect us. So, if they are not protecting us, we are ready to challenge them to do what they promised to do for us.

“That is why we called for the immediate sacking of the service chiefs — because you can see that the government responded to our statement by sending the National Security Adviser to Katsina and Sokoto.

“We also want him to go to Taraba, Benue and other places to get first-hand information. It is very bad if the government can’t stop insecurity. How many are these criminals? How much is the budget of the security operatives? And how much are these criminals getting? What are the sources of their funding? If the government is serious, the killings will stop.”

“That’s what we are saying. You can’t give these service chiefs more time because they are proving to be incapable of solving this problem. So, why will the President repeat the same thing and expect to get a different result? It’s never done that way.”

“The service chiefs should be sacked. We have people within the security agencies who are competent. When have the security chiefs shown a desire to bring an end to this problem?”

3 killed in Jugawa

In Guri Local Government Area of Jigawa State, three persons were killed on Saturday, following a violent clash between farmers and herders.

Chairman of the local government, Barkono Jaji-Adiyani, who confirmed the incident to journalists, said he witnessed the funeral of all the deceased.

Also, the local government Information Officer, Sunusi Doro, added that the clash occurred when a resident of Arin community was attacked and injured by some Fulani men who blocked him in the bush path.

He said the incident resulted in a violent clash between the already tensed farmers and herders communities, adding that all the victims were residents of Adiyani, a Kanuri dominated farming community.

Contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, SP Abdu Jinjiri, said they were yet to receive a proper report from the police division in Guri Local Council.

Boko Haram kills 5 herders

Similarly, five persons suspected to be herdsmen were, yesterday, killed when members of Boko Haram sect, armed with AK-47 rifles, invaded communities of Moduri, Kelewa and Ngudori of Magumeri Local Government Area of Borno State.

It was gathered that the victims were killed while attempting to plead with the terrorists not to go with their cows, which is their only means of livelihood.

The terrorists also carted away 480 cows after committing the atrocities, leaving one of the herdsmen in the pool of his blood as a result of gunshots.

Secretary to Magumeri Local Government Area, Alhaji Ali Kyari, disclosed this in an exclusive interview with Vanguard in Maiduguri, yesterday.

Kyari said the injured one had been evacuated to the state Specialists Hospital in Maiduguri and is now receiving treatment to be paid for by the council.

2 shot in Enugu

Meanwhile, there was pandemonium at Nsukka Local Government Area of Enugu State on Saturday, as four gun-wielding hoodlums stormed Enugu Road on two motorcycles to rob shop owners.

Eyewitnesses, who spoke with Vanguard on condition of anonymity, said the hoodlums shot sporadically while robbing their victims opposite a bank about 7:20 pm, adding that bullets from the gunshots hit two persons in the process.

One of the victims was shot on the legs, while another, popularly known as Ozor, was shot on his stomach at a very close range.

Vanguard learned that Ozor was taken to Bishop Shanahan Hospital, Nsukka, but was later moved to Enugu as scan conducted on him indicated that there were many bullets found in his stomach.

Spokesperson of Enugu State Police Command, Daniel Ndukwe, could not confirm this report as he was said to be out of the state when Vanguard reached him for comment at press time.

