INEC REC tells political parties to educate their members to right things

Cross River Residents Electoral Commissioner (REC), Dr Emmanuel Hart has urged chairmen of political parties in the state to educate their members to do the right things during elections.

Hart gave the advice at a meeting on the forthcoming Northern Senatorial District by-election in the state with the heads of political parties under the auspices of the Inter-party Advisory Council (IPAC) on Monday in Calabar.

He said political parties should educate their members and the electorate to be law abiding and health conscious during the by-election.

According to him, you are the leaders of the political parties in the state, I crave your indulgence to educate your members to do the right thing.

“Forget about the issues associated with electioneering in the nation like vote buying, ballot box snatching and others and just do the right thing by coming out for the election, vote and go home.

“On the issue of COVID-19, we have visited the State Ministry of Health to partner with us.

”We even have a handbook, which educates the electorate on how to protect themselves during the election, so, we are prepared to hold a safe election.

“Although the date for the by-election has not been announced, immediately it is announced, everyone will know because we will disseminate it even to the grassroots,” he said.

The REC, who assumed office in the state on May 13, added that he had paid a courtesy visit to Gov. Ben Ayade, the Ministries of Information, Education and Health, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) and security agencies as relevant agencies necessary for a smooth election.

Responding, Anthony Bisong, Chairman of the Young Progressive Party (YPP), who spoke on behalf of the other political parties, thanked the REC for the courtesy and advocacy visits.

Bisong added that all the political parties in the state under the umbrella of IPAC were in total support of his administration and would ensure that his work in the state was fruitful.

NAN

Vanguard Nigeria News

