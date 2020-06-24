IMPEACHMENT SCARE: Ondo Deputy Gov may head to court ― Source

Kindly Share This Story:

*** Raises concern over his life, says police escort has been withdrawn

By Dayo Johnson – Akure

THE embattled Deputy Governor of Ondo State, Hon Agboola Ajayi may soon head for court to halt his impeachment plan being hatched by the state lawmakers.

Political associates of the deputy governor according to sources in his camp suggested the option to him in order to give him a breather till the expiration of his tenure.

Recall that the deputy governor had raised the alarm on Tuesday that governor Rotimi Akeredolu had induced the lawmakers to impeach him following his defection to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party.

Vanguard was informed that the necessary court processes would be served to the State Assembly, the Nigeria Police, Department of State Services as well as the State Chief Judge by next week.

The source said that ” The delay till next week is linked with the options being weighed by the deputy governor who preferred that the matter be filed outside Akure, the State capital.

Meanwhile, the insistence of the deputy governor not to resign his position has continued to be condemned.

The Ondo State Integrity Movement (OSIM) yesterday through its Coordinator, Lateef Agbede raised the alarm that the insistence of the deputy Governor to remain in office was a security threat to Governor Akeredolu.

Agbede said there was more to mere allusion to constitutional provisions by Ajayi.

“The most honourable thing is for him to resign his position as deputy governor because what you didn’t find pleasant in the APC, you cannot find in an APC government.

“Our fear is that Ajayi is merely alluding to constitutional provisions to stay put to cause crisis and possibly harm Governor Akeredolu after his failed attempts to grab the east of Governor through the back doors last year. Nothing must happen to Aketi”.

Meanwhile, the deputy governor, has raised the alarm over the withdrawal of his police escort on the order of the Commissioner of Police, Mr Bolaji Salami putting his life, family and staff in danger.

Ajayi in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary Babatope Okeowo said “We are not oblivious of their surreptitious move to undermine the security of the Deputy Governor and strip him of his security apparatus to make him venerable in order to carry out their evil agenda.

“The President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari GCFR, the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, and the Director General of State Security Service, Yusuf Magaji Bichi should be aware of this latest ugly development in Ondo State.

“Should anything happen to the Deputy Governor, his family and staff, the Commissioner of Police in Ondo State should be held responsible.

Speaking on the option of going to court to halt the deputy governor impeachment, his media aide, Okeowo said ” we are not looking at that side, because we are optimistic that they cannot get the required number to impeach the deputy governor unless they want to do it illegally which will be resisted.

Vanguard, however, gathered that other governorship aspirants in the PDP are said to be ganging up against Ajayi following reports that he is the preferred candidate of some national leaders of the party.

Reports had it that the aspirants have turned down overtures from Ajayi and have insisted on contesting in the primary.

This is coming despite the assurance given to the aspirants by the national chairman of the party Prince Uche Secondus who was in the state on Monday to receive Ajayi into the party.

Another source hinted that the party itself is at a crossroad over the desirability of fielding Ajayi as its candidate sequel to alleged discrepancies in his certificate.

Some leaders in support of Ajayi candidature are apprehensive that the same scenario that occurred in Bayelsa state may rear its ugly head in the state.

