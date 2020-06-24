Kindly Share This Story:

By Chidi Nkwopara – Owerri

The management of Gosh Projects Limited has denied any involvement in the construction of any of the two flyover projects in Owerri.

The company also distanced itself from any payment in respect of the two flyovers in Owerri municipality.

The Company Manager, Chief Samuel Adeniju, made the denials while answering questions from the witness box in JUD/CICA/123M/2020.

“I am insisting that Gosh Projects Limited did not work on the flyovers in Orlu and Okigwe Roads, Owerri. I am not only surprised, but also amazed to hear that the company was paid N3.5 billion in respect of the Orlu Road flyover,” Adeniju said.

When confronted with a document, which showed that the company was also paid N3.5 billion for the construction of the Okigwe Road flyover, Adeniju said: “I am also surprised to hear that the sum of N3.5 billion was paid into Gosh account in respect of the Okigwe Road flyover.

“Anybody who claims that such money was paid into our account, is not telling the truth. We own the account and we should know when monies are paid into the company’s account.”

While confirming that his boss, Jeff Okoh, owns Garfield Nigeria Limited, Adeniju however denied that the company did any urban renewal project in Owerri.

“Garfield did not do any urban renewal project in Owerri and we were not paid N3,568,000,000”, Adeniju said.

He also told the Commission that Garfield did not do any erosion control work on Aba Road, Owerri.

Adeniju gave details of the projects handled by Garfield as: “Dualization of the Egbu Road for N2,036,000,000; Renovation of eight Primary Health Care centres and construction of four new ones for N88,750,000 and Government House Facility Management for N3,961,589,000.”

Answering a question, Adeniju said that all the documents relating to these contracts, had earlier been tendered under the proceedings of Gosh Projects Limited.

Hearing continues.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

