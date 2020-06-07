Imo communities salute Bishop Azogu on 2019 election prophesies

Kindly Share This Story:

…Pledge Support for Gov. Uzodinma Administration’s 3Rs project

By Emmanuel Elebeke

Representatives of community leaders from 35 Imo communities under the auspices of Oil and Solid Mineral Producing Area Landlords’ Association of Nigeria (OMPALAN), Imo State chapter have commended the national leader, Bishop Udo Azogu for his accurate prophecies on the 2019 general elections.

They said the prophesy inspired them to give their support to Governor Hope Uzodinma’s emergence as Imo State governor despite all odds before, during, and after the election.

The groups, which are District Facilitators of OMPALAN (DFOs) in their respective communities across the state gave the commendation when they paid a commendation visit to the National leader Bishop Udo Azogu over the weekend to thank him for his quality leadership in defending the APC at a time people were afraid to speak out in Imo State for fear of opposition overbearing witch-hunt.

They also thanked God for giving accurate prophecies on the 2019 general elections through the Bishop. The prophecies were that ‘‘President Buhari and Hon Kingsley Uju Chima will be successful in the 2019 elections and that ‘Owelle Rochas Okorocha’s election will run into trouble’ which also came true.

The Bishop also came out with the prophecy that the PDP victory at the 2019 Gubernatorial polls would be short-lived.

Speaking on behalf of the visiting Community Leaders, Eze Okpor Athans Akujuobinna from Mba-Aku Autonomous Community, Umuguma Owerri West LGA said ‘Bishop Azogu strengthened the APC party faithful at the state party secretariat during the appeal election Tribunal on Imo Guber sitting in Abuja that Senator Uzodinma will eventually come out victorious which he re-echoed during a party he held on 1st January 2020 in honour of Senator Hope Uzodinma at his country home, Oguta.

Also speaking, the President-General, Okpoko Isiokpo, Egenti Raymond Ezenwaka, who narrated their painful experience of vindictiveness during the seven months of PDP administration also expressed their appreciation of the Bishop for the leadership he provided.

Eze Okpor Athans Akujuobinna and his colleagues expressed the hope that Governor Uzodinma will reciprocate their support for him at the critical period of the post-2019 guber election when PDP held sway to stand by them in their present quest for Staff of Office for the Ezes of their various Autonomous Communities.

Bishop Azogu also used the occasion to introduce the Buhari administration’s agric empowerment scheme for rural communities implemented by ‘National Cooperative For Commerce And Industry Agriculture (NACCIA)’ to leaders of the various communities and thanked President Buhari for his foresight in diversifying the economy through agriculture.

The visiting delegation delivered a letter to the Patron of OMPALAN, Governor Uzodinma through the President of the association, Bishop Azogu, promising to deploy their new autonomous communities in creating wealth for both their people and the Imo State Government through massive food production.

They also stated their unalloyed support for the Governor in the implementation of his administration’s 3Rs project saying they have the momentum on their side to domesticate the legacies of Senator Hope Uzodinma at the grassroots.

