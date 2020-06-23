Imo Bicycle Carnival: Young entrepreneurs brightening up the city

Kindly Share This Story:

The Imo Bicycle Carnival, an initiative of Mr. Emeka Hector Ihim, the MD/CEO of Hector Exclusive Services, to lead a team of other young entrepreneurs who have devoted their time and resources to brighten up the city of Owerri through weekly cycling exercises.

The weekly cycling which holds every Saturday is in preparation for the Mega event: THE IMO BICYCLE CARNIVAL, which will be held on a date that is yet to be announced.

One of the major events leading to the Bicycle Adventure Carnival took place on the 20th of June, 2020, at the very serene premises of the Anambra Imo River Basin Development Authority located along Owerri-Okpala-Aba Road.

As the events gain ground in the media space and gain attention, both the Government and other Oraganizations of repute can partner with the sole sponsors, Hector Exclusive Services, Pikmi Cab Services, and Bethel Court Real Estate Company.

We shall continue to contribute our quota towards making our Imo State a top tourist destination in the Country.

vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: