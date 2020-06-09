Kindly Share This Story:

By Chinonso Alozie

The Speaker of Imo State House of Assembly, Chiji Collins, on Tuesday, described reports that lawmakers were working on a bill on social media regulation in the state, as another fake news.

The Speaker, through his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Emeka Ahaneku, spoke in a statement to newsmen in Owerri.

According to the statement, “the office of the Speaker, Imo state House of Assembly, wishes to draw the attention of all Imo citizens and Nigerians to a misleading news report being circulated on social media, and several other platforms, that Imo State House of Assembly, proposed, deliberated and passed a purported ‘Social Media Regulation Bill’.

“This unfounded information has been making the rounds on several social media platforms and was even made a topic that was discussed on a popular talk show in a radio station from 7:50a.m. of today (Tuesday).

“It is fake news. It is nothing but falsehood from detractors of this administration.

“For the avoidance of doubt, we state that the state House of Assembly never proposed, deliberated or passed into law any bill or even a motion proposing social media regulations for online users in Imo State.

“We make bold to say that the purveyors of this fake and concocted news are currently looking for ways of bringing down the rising profile of the Imo State House of Assembly, led by Chiji Collins.

“Imo citizens are urged to be careful about what they consume as news and also share with others, particularly from social media.”

