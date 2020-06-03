IMC probe: You must continue, group tells NASS, faults Clark

Kindly Share This Story:

Reacting to the letter written by the former Federal Commissioner for Information, Chief Edwin Clark, to the National Assembly, requesting for a holistic probe into the series of allegations raised by the Management of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, against the Federal lawmakers, group known as Niger Delta Peoples Forum, Wednesday faulted Clark, insisting that NASS should continue with its probe of the Interim Management Commission, IMC.

Disclosing this in a statement sent to Vanguard, Chief Boma Ebiakpo, the groups National Chairman, condemned the letter, noting that the views expressed by Chief Clark does not represent the Niger Delta people and well-meaning Nigerians.

Recall that Clark had asked the President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan and the Speaker, House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, to investigate allegations raised by the Management of NDDC against the Federal lawmakers.

The acting Managing Director of the Interim Management Committee, IMC of the NDDC, Kemebradikumo Pondei had revealed that the Commission’s 2019 Budget was inflated with over 500 non- existing projects.

On the other hand, the Acting Executive Director of Projects, Dr. Cairo Ojougboh, was quoted to have accused the lawmakers of being responsible for the delay in the passage of the NDDC budget; ”vandalised” and ”raped” the commission’s 2019 budget and working against the ongoing forensic audit instituted by the Presidency amongst others.

Responding to these allegations, Clark opined, “The statement made by both of them was an open can of worms and is unfortunately, accusations we have been getting on the activities of members of the National Assembly( NASS) who are put as Committee Chair of the Niger Delta Affairs both in the Senate and the House of Representatives to immediately over time, not just in this 9th Assembly.

“These anomalies have been going on, it did not just start. A situation where the Budget of the Commission will be held down unduly because it could not meet the illegal demands of some Committee chairmen is horrendous if investigated to be true.

“We will no longer tolerate this criminal exploitation of our resources. “Therefore, Mr. Senate President, and the Right Honourable Speaker, if nothing is done, and urgently too, to investigate these grievous allegations leveled against these members and by extension the National Assembly, I must say that it will erode the confidence people, especially, Niger Deltans, have on the National Assembly.

“In statements credited to the Chairmen on Niger Delta Affairs in both the upper and lower legislative Chambers, they have denied all the allegations.

“The AEDP in his interview, has exonerated both of you, the Senate President and the Speaker of the House, that you are not aware of these activities of the Senate Committee Chairman on Niger Delta Affairs and the House Committee Chairman on Niger Delta Affairs.

“This is good to hear. One is not against the NASS performing its oversight functions; at the same time, there is need for it to investigate these scandalous allegations. And in doing so, equity and justice should prevail; both the Senate Committee Chairman and the House Committee Chairman of the Niger Delta Affairs should step aside, because as it is said, they cannot be judges in their own matter.

“The allegations made against both Chairmen are too weighty that they cannot be swept under the carpet. Their off the cuff statement or explanations are not enough at all. A new investigative panel should be constituted to investigate both the IMC and these members of NASS.

“Issues of corruption in the NDDC have become endemic. It was as a result of these complaints, that Mr. President, promptly and courageously appointed the IMC, to supervise the Forensic Audit which he had also set up, to investigate all the alleged corrupt practices that had been perpetuated in the Commission, before a Board will be inaugurated for the Commission.

“Any attempt to distract from Mr. President’s directive that forensic audit of the NDDC should be carried out, is unacceptable to the people of the Niger Delta. We are solidly behind Mr. President in this his directive.”

However, in its riposte, Niger Delta Peoples Forum, averred, “Chief Clark made fictional remarks to the effect that the IMC of NDDC is credible, quoting copiously from the opaque and unsubstantiated accusations of the Acting Managing Director against the National Assembly, thereby casting aspersions on the integrity of the National Assembly for its decision to investigate the activities of the IMC.

No true leader of the Niger Delta Region can be so obsequious as to ignore issues of law, due process and transparency as to commend in overflowing adjectives the inchoate and unsubstantiated allegations by IMC against the National Assembly.

“When men like Clark, in the twilight of their lives, should stand up for strict adherence to the law setting up NDDC which does not recognize IMC, as credible groups like PANDEF has done, he laboured to make light of the serious issues raised in the allegations of Corruption in the NDDC under the IMC.

“Several Niger Delta Groups, Communities and NGOs complained and petitioned the National Assembly complaining about financial irregularities being carried out by the IMC of the NDDC. Consequently, both houses of the National Assembly resolved on 5th of May and set up committees to investigate the allegations.

“Shortly after the resolutions, precisely on the 8th of May, the Minister Godswill Akpabio issued a Press Release stating that he and the IMC welcomed the National Assembly probe and that they were looking forward to it to showcase how well they had performed.

“The next day, the IMC of the NDDC also welcomed and thanked the National Assembly for instituting the probe and stated that it will give them the opportunity to show how well they have performed.

“Nigerians were therefore surprised when subsequently Akpabio and the IMC started calling for a halt to the probe by the National Assembly.

“The IMC then raised allegations against certain members of the National Assembly who have subsequently granted interviews to debunk the IMC allegations. However, the IMC has been making these allegations against members of National Assembly in the press since November 2019.

“If the IMC is sure of its facts, why have they not reported the supposed “transgressions” of the National Assembly members to the EFCC or ICPC since the IMC has been in place?

“It is clear that IMC is not serious about these allegations hence their inability to make formal complaints to EFCC and ICPC. Instead they are resorting to use these unsubstantiated allegations to blackmail the national assembly members to see if their blackmail can achieve the suspension of the national assembly probe.

“Chief Clark does not speak for Niger Deltans on this issue. Our people are united against corruption and we insist that the National Assembly should be allowed to do its work in line with the Constitution. They are an independent arm of Government.

“Under Section 88 (1) of the Nigerian Constitution of 1999 (as amended) the National Assembly is empowered to oversight activities of the executive branch of government including all ministries, departments, and agencies. It is not a right that can be abridged or subsumed under the executive branch.

“We therefore restate that the current IMC comprising five members representing five states only is an illegality.

“The NDDC Act only recognises a Governing Board representing the nine Niger Delta states, appointed by the President and duly confirmed by the National Assembly.

Nobody is supposed to proceed to begin to administer the funds of the NDDC without confirmation or clearance by the National Assembly. The already screened and confirmed Governing Board in line with the NDDC Act should be inaugurated to manage the NDDC without any further delay.”

