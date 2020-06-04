I’m not behind anti-Kalu protest — Senator Ohabunwa

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ugochukwu Alaribe

Senator Mao Ohuabunwa, who represented Abia North in the 8th Senate, has dissociated himself and his supporters from the anti-Senator Orji Uzor Kalu protest, which rocked Abuja on Monday.

Protesters, on the platform of Abia North Concerned Citizens, had stormed the National Assembly on Monday and demanded that the seat of the zone be declared vacant following the long absence of their Senator Kalu, who has been in prison custody since December 5, 2019, following his conviction by a Federal High Court in Lagos.

Kalu’s ally and former Chairman of Arochukwu council area, Chief Chibuike Jonas, had also accused Senator Ohuabunwa of sponsoring the protest “to cast Kalu in bad light.”

However, in a swift reaction, Senator Ohuabunwa, who spoke through Director-General of his campaign organisation, Follow Better Organisation, Dr. Ndubuisi Eke, dismissed the allegations as “untenable and ranting of a political bootlicker, adding that Ohuabunwa had long moved on with life after the Owerri Appeal Court judgement.

Eke noted that Kalu’s criminal prosecution had dragged for years long before the 2019 election, in which Ohuabunwa contested against him.

In his words: “How could someone accuse Ohuabunwa of being behind the Kalu protests and ordeals, when he was neither the EFCC that charged Kalu for corruption nor the court that convicted him?

“It’s not only ridiculous but amounts to lack of shame for Kalu’s ally, Chibuke Jonas, to allege that Senator Mao Ohuabunwa sponsored the protest to cast his master in bad light before the world as if the world was unaware of his case.

“There is a disparity between genuine aspirations of the people and partisan politics, as one ought not to allow pecuniary interest to becloud his sense of sound judgement.”

