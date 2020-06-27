I’m never a good girl when it’s sex time ― Angela Eguavoen

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ayo Onikoyi

Beautiful and sexy Nollywood actress, Angela Eguavoen has opened up her mind to Potpourri on what works for her in matters of relationship, sex and marriage. The actress, who is also a movie producer after debuting with the film “Stillborn” starring stars like Frederick Leonard, Chelsea Eze, Hadiza Abubakar and many also spoke on other sundry matters.

On sex, she said, “Sex is a beautiful thing when you get to have it with someone who is into you as much as you’re into them, it is a blessing. Anytime this is the case I am never a good girl when it is time for action.”

On relationship and marriage, “I love relationships, I love love. But I’d rather remain single than being in a relationship with someone who doesn’t respect me, have my back, or support me and most importantly my career. It’s a NO! NO!. For marriage, I am going to get married to the love of my life someday. But for now, I am single as they come.

Angela started acting in 2013 but she was still in the university then. Combining academics with acting was a major problem for her that she had to halt acting to face academics squarely.

“I came back when I was done with school and NYSC. I am so glad I didn’t sideline my education because the course I studied, English/Literature has really helped in this career path I’ve chosen,” she said.

Vanguard

