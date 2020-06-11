‘I’ll live to bury some of you’ ― Guinea’s Pres. Conde to detractors

Kindly Share This Story:

Guinean President Alpha Condé has dismissed detractors stressing that he was fit to rule and would live to “bury” those who wish him dead.

The president is quoted as saying in a radio interview that he had stopped receiving visitors and was making fewer appearances due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

“I assure the Guinean people that I am as fit as a fiddle and I am sure I will bury many people who wish me dead,” he is quoted to have said. Rumors had been making the rounds that the president had been treated in hospital.

With respect to the coronavirus, Guinea is one of the most impacted in the West African region only behind Nigeria and Ghana.

It has lost high profile personalities to the virus among others the elections commission boss, Amadou Salif Kebe, and a close ally of the president, chief of staff Sékou Kourouma.

Guinea like most countries across the continent imposed social restrictions in an effort to combat the spread of the pandemic. A controversial referendum and partial legislative poll was held despite concerns over the pandemic at the time.

