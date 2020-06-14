Vanguard Logo

I’ll disclose my next move after meeting Buhari – Obaseki

Godwin Obaseki
Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State.

By Dapo Akinrefon

Godwin Obaseki, governor of Edo, says he will disclose his next step after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari following his disqualification from the All Progressives Congress (APC) primary election in the state.

Obaseki who is seeking a second term in office, also said he is still consulting with his supporters.

Writing via his Twitter handle on Sunday, the governor described his disqualification as an act of injustice.

“I appreciate the sustained show of solidarity, support and goodwill from Edo people and Nigerians in the face of injustice by the @OfficialAPCNg screening committee,” he wrote.

“I will be making my next move known after I complete consultations with my supporters and meet with @MBuhari.”

