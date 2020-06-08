Kindly Share This Story:

By Anayo Okoli

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu has assured the people of Abia State that he remains stable and in high spirits.

The Governor whose second Covid-19 test returned positive said that his decision to present himself for a second test was to remove all doubts about his status, after testing negative initially.

“As your Governor, I have a responsibility to do what is right and keep our people fully updated about my health status”, the Governor stated, his Chief Press Secretary, Onyebuchi Ememanka quoted him as saying.

According to the CPS, the governor restated his stance that testing positive to the virus is not a death sentence and appealed to the people of the State not to panic but continue to take issues surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic with seriousness and take all necessary precautions in line with the protocols enunciated by the NCDC.

Vanguard News Nigeria

