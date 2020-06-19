Ikenna Ihim gives COVID-19 essential palliatives to his people

Kindly Share This Story:

A Nigerian US based medical doctor and philanthropist, Dr. Ikenna Ihim out of the kindness of his heart has self funded and delivered hand sanitizers and food to every household in his village, Amorji-Ugwu in Nkwerre local government area Imo State.

Dr. Ihim understands that the economy has hit his village hard and that there is yet to be an established hospital system in his village, which is why he aims to aid in reducing the spread of this disease however he can.

He has been on the front line of the battle against covid-19 by treating many patients in the hospitals in USA. He has also been battling this disease outside of the hospitals by actively hosting informative discussions with other notable physicians worldwide on many medical platforms to educate and provide viewers with the latest updates of covid -19, and also educating the public on preventive methods to reduce the spread of this disease.

Recognized for his efforts, Dr. Ihim was recently featured in the Bill and Melinda Gates Frontline Heroes which is a platform that globally recognizes healthcare providers that are striving to reduce the spread of covid-19.

Dr. Ihim has also been recognized by many medical companies, and his image have gone viral on social media as these companies have featured him on their pages in appreciation of his compassion and efforts in the fight against covid-19 pandemic.

