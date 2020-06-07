IGP’s men arrest Anambra billionaire over alleged possession of gun

Kindly Share This Story:

•Take him to Abuja

By Vincent Ujumadu, Awka

FRESH facts have emerged on the arrest of an Anambra billionaire, Chief Pius Nweke, the Chairman and Chief Executive of Best Aluminum Company Ltd, Onitsha by a special squad from the office of the Inspector General of Police, IGP.

Nweke’s community, Abba, in Njikoka local government area, had raised an alarm, yesterday, that he was abducted on his way to his office and his whereabouts unknown.

But Anambra State Commissioner of Police, Mr. John Abang, said that Nweke was arrested by policemen from the office of the Inspector General of Police, IGP, over alleged illegal possession of unlicensed pistol.

Abang, in a telephone interview, said: “Policemen of the IGP’s STS in Onitsha, while on patrol at the Awada area, intercepted a Lexus Jeep and, when the vehicle and the occupants were searched, a pistol was found on one Pius Nweke who was in the car. He has been taken into custody for further interrogation. Already, he has been taken to Abuja because that is where STS has its headquarters.”

Nweke’s community, Abba, and neighbouring Ukpo community in Dunukofia local government area, have been in a land dispute for the past 50 years.

Only last week, bulldozers, accompanied by security operatives, demolished the palatial compound of Nweke and those of his family members on the allegation that Ukpo people were executing a court order obtained in connection with the land dispute.

