Ighalo contract extension is good news, says Luke Shaw

Luke Shaw has revealed the feeling inside the Manchester United dressing room after Odion Ighalo’s loan deal was extended by the Red Devils.

Chinese side Shanghai Shenhua wanted their man back for the resumption of football in Asia, with his temporary stay in Manchester due to end in recent days.

But an agreement was reached which will see Ighalo finish the current campaign with United, with matches restarting from June 17 onwards.

And Shaw says the whole group at Carrington are happy the striker will be extending his stay in England for the time being.

“We’ve already had some really good news at United this week with Odion extending his contract,” he told United’s official website.

“All the players are really happy for him. Obviously his situation was up in the air and we try not to talk about that kind of thing at training but we’re just so happy for him.

“Before he arrived, a few people outside the club weren’t too sure what he was going to bring to the club, but he’s shown everyone because he’s brought goals and a different style to our other strikers.

“He’s earned and deserved the chance to stay here longer. He brings happiness and a smile in the place.

“He’s great in training but he’s also been really important at times during games and scored some great goals.

“Now that everything’s sorted, hopefully, he can relax now and settle back into doing what he was doing before football stopped.”

United are preparing for their return to action in the coming weeks.

And Shaw admits the group are in high spirits and are raring to get back out on the pitch.

“Training is going really well for us all. I think you can see from the videos that have been going out that everyone’s looking very sharp, very fit and obviously we’re all very keen to get back to the games,” he added.

Vanguard

