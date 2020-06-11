If you mess with my wife I’ll kill you – Pastor Adeboye

Kindly Share This Story:

By Emmanuel Okogba

You don’t hear men of God openly threaten to kill every other day, so when you hear the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye do so, you begin to wonder what must have caused it.

In a video shared on Instagram, Pastor Adeboye sent a warning to anyone nursing the idea of harming his wife in any way saying that anyone who does would face the wrought of all the power God has given him.

In what seemed like a response during a morning devotion session to the question ‘how much love must a man have for his wife’, Adeboye explained that every man must love his wife as Christ loved the church, stressing further that every man must love his wife to the extent of wanting to die for her.

He said “you must love your wife to the extent of being willing to die for her, and that is a big one. I’m sure you’ve heard me say before that you can do whatever you like to me. You can criticise me, insult me or trample on me, I will only pray for you, but if you mess around with my wife, I will kill you. I will kill you so thoroughly you won’t even be able to rise on the resurrection morning.”

“When some people ask how are you going to do that, I’ll tell my Daddy to send you to hell straight away and there will be no need for you to come up for judgement. Someone says how are you going to kill somebody, won’t the government kill you in return? Who told you I am going to shoot the gun? You can only arrest me if I use any human weapon. If you mess around with my wife then every power that God has given me will descend upon you.”

