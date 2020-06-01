[ICYMI] COVID-19 death rises to four in Ondo, cases 28

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dayo Johnson – Akure

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo state on Monday confirmed three new cases of Covid-19 in the state out of which two have passed on.

Two patients had died last week.

In his twitter account, Akeredolu said “Today, we recorded three new cases and an unprecedented number of deaths from #COVID19 Nigeria in Ondo State.

Two of the new cases passed on at UNIMED in Ondo town this morning.

The third case is currently at the Infectious Disease Hospital IDH in Akure undergoing treatment.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID 19 cases stood at 28.

Elaborating on the deceased, the Health commissioner Dr Wahab Adegbenro said the number of cases was now 28 and four death.

Adegbenro added that deceased person are from Odigbo and Akure south areas of the state adding that they are over 70 years old.

The third patient in the IDH according to the commissioner is also from Odigbo and a female.

According to him ” they were very sick with underlying health conditions and passed on before they could be treated for COVID- 19.

Recall that the governor has said that the second patient that died last week was admitted at the General Hospital Igbara Oke as a regular patient of flu, fever, cough and other symptoms similar to those of COVID-19.

“He died the same night he was brought to the hospital. Not leaving things to chances, our health workers ensured the corpse was tested for COVID-19 and the result came back positive.

Akeredolu said that the corpse has since been buried in his hometown, Iragbiji, Osun State.

