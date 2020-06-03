ICYMI: Bauchi deputy governor tests positive for coronavirus

Kindly Share This Story:

The deputy governor of Bauchi State, Baba Tela, has tested positive for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), according to a statement made available to the media on Wednesday.

Tela was tested after showing symptoms of the virus. Upon the confirmation of his status, all primary contacts had been taken for screening.

This was revealed by the Senior Special Assistant (SSA) on media to the state’s governor, Muktar Gidado. In the statement signed by Gidado, the NCDC was quoted to have confirmed the state’s deputy governor COVID-19 status.

The statement reads; “This is to inform the general public that His Excellency, Sen. Baba Tela, Deputy Governor of Bauchi State, was confirmed positive of Coronavirus.

“The confirmation was sequel to a test carried out on him by NCDC when he exhibited noticeable symptoms of the disease.

“He contracted the disease while discharging his onerous responsibility as Chairman of the State Committee on COVID-19.

“Consequently, he has gone into self-isolation in Bauchi and health professionals are properly managing his situation.

“Similarly, samples of all his primary contacts have been taken by NCDC for tests and they are advised to remain in isolation pending the outcome of their results,” Gidado said.

The SSA according to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) also noted that Governor Bala Mohammad had sympathised with his deputy and solicited for prayers from all for his speedy recovery.

He said that the governor also called on the citizens to adhere strictly to the protocols against the dreaded virus to curtail its spread in the State.

Bauchi state, as at Tuesday, June 2, had recorded a total 241 cases of COVID-19, out of which 221 had been discharged while eight had died.

