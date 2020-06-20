IBEDC decries spate of vandalism of electrical installations

Kindly Share This Story:

…Says over 38 transformers vandalised in four months

By Adeola Badru

THE Management of Ibadan Electricity company Plc (IBEDC) has expressed concern over what it described as “incessant cases” of vandalism of electrical installations across its network.

The Chief Operating Officer of the company, Mr John Ayodele who expressed this displeasure in a statement issued in Ibadan at the weekend, said the activities of vandals have plunged lots of households, businesses, and communities into darkness while costing the company revenue losses worth millions of naira.

Noting that the alleged vandals mostly target transformers and Up-riser cables worth millions of naira, the CEO explained that replacing such expensive installations every now and again is counterproductive and detrimental to the business.

Ayodele stressed that the vandalism of the company’s assets is becoming alarming and is depriving legitimate customers of their right to the steady power supply, saying “from January to April 2020, more than 38 Transformers have been vandalized amounting to 1154.9 Mwh undelivered energy.

“For instance, in the Olulana community under Ijeun business hub, the 300KVA Transformer has been vandalized several times, also in Ogun state, Victory 500KVA Transformer in Mowe community was vandalized on different occasions. The Transformers at Iragbbiji and Orororowu communities under the Ikirun business hub in Osun State were dismantled by vandals, leaving the people in total darkness for months.”

He added that the vandals also recently carted away cables of a 330KVA and 500KVA transformers at Surulere and Kuponniyi substations at Oyo State.

This is as he urged community leaders, youth associations, and security agencies to work with the distribution company in the protection of electrical installations within their communities.

He called on vigilante groups and any other patriotic members of the communities with useful information to report cases or culprits of vandalism promptly, adding that the company will continue to partner with security agencies to track the vandals and prosecute them.

He warned that anyone caught will be made to face prosecution, noting that it would no longer be business as usual for the vandals.

Noting that vandals risk been electrocuted, the IBEDC boss added that offenders and collaborators in the crime when apprehended would be liable for up to life jail term.

Assuring that no staff of the company has been found culpable in the cases of vandalism, he noted that the management will not hesitate to prosecute any staff that is found guilty, adding that “IBEDC is a company that stands for integrity and has zero-tolerance for such nefarious and criminal acts.”

