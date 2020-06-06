I won my ward in 2019 elections; my certificates intact, says Obaseki

Kindly Share This Story:

…maintains Edo guber polls will shape Nigerian’s democracy

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has described as laughable rumours that he lost his ward in the last general elections, noting that those who make up such stories forget that election results are documented.

Obaseki stated that he won his ward, urging Edo people to be wary of the antics of rumour mongers in the run-up to the elections scheduled for September this year.

The governor said this during a Thank You tour to principal officers and ward leaders in Oredo Local Government Area (LGA) of Edo State.

According to him, “When people come out to lie that I didn’t win my ward during the last election, they forget that election results are documented. They say I forged my certificate. How can you forge the certificate of the University of Ibadan? I am not like those that burn buildings to cover up their certificate issues.”

The governor said the forthcoming governorship election in the state would be a watershed moment in Nigeria’s nascent democracy, noting that the polls will change the face of Nigeria’s elections and strengthen its democracy.

On the purpose of the visit, he said, “I am just going round to say thank you to my people for their support so far. I am assuring them that I will continue my good work in the state.”

He continued: “We have been practising democracy for 21 years now. We cannot continue to behave the same way. This time, we will change the narrative. This will be a government of the people by the people and for the people. It will not be a government of the people by a few people.”

APC leaders in Oredo, comprising Hon. Austin Eweka of ward one, Martins Osakue of ward two; Charles Atiemwen of ward three; Oteghe Adams of ward four; Taiye Omoregie of ward six as well as other leaders and principal officers of the party in the local council, pledged their loyalty and continuous support for the governor based on his track record of success achieved in the last three and a half years.

During the visit, APC leader, Oredo ward four, Oteghe Adams, presented the result of the 2019 general elections, displaying the tallies for House of Representatives; Senatorial and Presidential elections was presented, where it was clearly shown that the governor won his ward convincingly.

Governor Obaseki was accompanied on the visit by his Chief of Staff, Mr Osaze Uzamere; Special Adviser on Political and Community Matters, Chief Osaro Idah; Special Adviser on Politics, (Edo South), Hon. Osaigbovo Iyoha, and APC Chairman in Oredo LGA, Mr. Godwin Alabi, among others.

The governor and his entourage visited wards 1, 2,3,4,5,6,8,9 during the tour.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: