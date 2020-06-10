I will make court ICT compliant — Dongban Mensem

Kindly Share This Story:

By Henry Umoru

The nominee for the Presidency of the Court of Appeal, Justice Monica Dongban Mensem has vowed that if eventually confirmed as substantive President of the Court of Appeal, she will make the court Information Communication Technology ( ICT), compliant.

Specifically, Opeyemi Bamidele who noted that the enthusiasm with which Nigerians greeted her nomination, respect the Senate had for it by suspending its rule for expeditious screening, should be in vain if eventually confirmed, ” You must demonstrate the required courageous leadership the Judiciary deserve by standing up in fair and fearless manner by the Nigerian people when it comes to justice.

” Your Lordship must ensure that Justice is not only delivered but in a timely manner, because justice delayed, is justice denied.

” It should not be business as usual, the very reason the Senate and by extension, the National Assembly, is revisiting the budget of the Judiciary which is less than 1% of the N10.509trillion 2020 budget size for the country ”

Bamidele who lamented further by stating that the welfare situation of the judicial officers, is nothing to write home about, said that the last time salaries and emoluments of judicial officers were reviewed, was in 2008, the benefits of which have been completely eroded by inflationary trends.

Earlier, all the Senators who attended the screening session including the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo Agege to other members of the committee, described the nominee as a square peg, nominated for fixing into a square hole.

In her remarks, Mensem said that she had spent 40 years in the Judiciary from 1980 when she was called to the bar and served in the Ministry of Justice and subsequently appointed as Registrar of the Court and made Magistrate few years after which culminated in her appointment as Judge of High Court in Plateau State in 1996.

She added that she became a judge of FCT High Court thereafter till 2003 when she was transferred her service to FCT Judiciary as Judge of FCT High Court till 2003 when invited to serve as a Justice of the Court of Appeal.

She said, ” I’ve lived the substantial part of my life in the Judiciary and I have a tremendous passion for its positive transformation, one of which is my intention of making the Court of Appeal ICT compliant when confirmed as substantive President.

” I also have a lot of compassion for fellow human being and a solution provider and not a trouble maker.”

