Alleged Rape: I was locked up in police cell with criminals for speaking up, says Dbanj’s accuser

By David Royal

Ms Babatayo Seyitan, in a statement released on Tuesday, has come up with another revelation concerning the rape allegation against popular musician, D’banj, alleging that she was arrested and locked up in a police cell with criminals who violated laws.

For over two weeks now, the Nigerian musician, Oladapo Oyebanjo, better known as D’banj, has been in the news after Ms. Babatayo’s friend, Benjamin Ese, alleged that Dbanj raped her friend (Seyitan) on December 31, 2018, at Glee hotel in Victoria Island, Lagos.

According to him, his friend was forced to share her story after the Kokomaster joined in preaching against rape on his Instagram page as follows,

“#NoMeansNo. We Need to Raise Our Sons right and Teach them to love and Respect Women. We Need Justice for Our GIRLS…Say NO to Rape, Racism, tribalism. Let us stop living in FEAR and HATE, and start living in LOVE.

However, the musician has debunked this allegation, saying that he is innocent of the rape allegation leveled against him until proven guilty.

The 40-year-old singer said this on Monday when he shared a video of himself dancing on Instagram with a caption, “Innocent until proven guilty, Stop social media trial. #SAY no to rape and human rights violation”.

In the statement on Tuesday, Seyitan insisted that she was violated and also alleged that she was threatened by Dbanj’s team for going public with her story.

Below is a copy of the statement by Seyitan:

