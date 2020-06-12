Vanguard Logo

I warned, democracy will only return to Nigeria when Buhari leaves office — Fayose

Former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose has said that there was nothing celebrate to today, in terms of democratic governance, declaring that democracy will only return to the country when President Muhammadu Buhari leaves office.

According to his spokesperson, Lere Olayinka, the former governor, who was speaking on today’s democracy day celebration, said it was painful that “legacy of free, fair and transparent elections bequeathed to Nigeria by the PDP government has been destroyed, with elections in the country now being held at gunpoint.”

Fayose said peace and prosperity can only be achieved, when leaders earn legitimacy through the ballot, decrying the open display of contempt for free, fair and transparent election by the All Progressives Congress (APC) government.

He said; “Democracy will return to Nigeria again after President Buhari’s tenure.

“Today, there is no democracy to celebrate and I have not stopped wondering how we got here in Nigeria.

“I am sure Nigerians will still recall that I warned them in 2015.

“The people mourn when the wicked are in authority while they rejoice when the righteous are in leadership. Today, Nigerians are mourning.

“Nevertheless, we must all keep hope alive because, after darkness, there will definitely be light.”

