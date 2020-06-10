I want the world to feel me – Singer, Dah Richie

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ayo Onikoyi

“I look up to a lot of artistes, but no specific artiste influenced me to pick up the mic, I am just me trying to be me daily.” These are the words of South Africa-based Nigerian artiste, Adetoro Richie better known as “Dah Richie” in the entertainment world.

In a recent interview with Vanguard, the singer also shares how he plans to conquer the global entertainment industry from self-motivation.

Dah Richie, who hails from Egbeda Local Government Area in Ibadan, Oyo State is aware of his musical prowess. He does not underplay his talent by owing his decision to pursue music to legends he looks up to. He respects them, but defines his dreams as independent of their legacies, which is often not the case with upcoming stars.

Signed to More Coke Everyday (MCE) Entertainment in 2019, Dah Richie has his eyes on capturing the local and international markets.

As an artiste that understands the powers of Afro-Pop and Trap, Dah Richie is on a mission to fuse the two genres into one to produce a unique sound that would become his signature.

“I have been working hard to perfect the mix of the two. I know I will perfect it soon,” he said

“I decided to hop onto a record that was produced by Mac on a night Enamel was recording music. I was nervous that night but when we listened to the song afterward, we liked it so much that we dropped it the same day. I knew music was my path from thereon.” He said of his link to another South Africa-based singer, Enamel.

Coming from a great year of recording music for his future releases, the 24-years-old talent cannot wait to share what he has concocted for the world.

According to him; “I want the world to feel me, I want them to hear what I have created for them.”

Vanguard

