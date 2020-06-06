I want people to see new version of me – Ronke Ojo

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ayo Onikoyi

Ronke Ojo-Anthony, popularly known as Ronke Oshodi-Oke, is currently going through a rebranding process, which is set to propel her back into the limelight again.

The Nollywood actress is set to retake the movie industry by storm, with more high-profile movie roles in mainstream Nollywood lined up in the coming months.

Recently, Ronke gave us some insight into her plans for the near future, her thoughts on how the Coronavirus has affected the entertainment industry, and her rebranding process.

Speaking on her rebranding process and what it means for her as an entertainer, Ronke said,

“My personality is one that people have always found entertaining, so I think I still have a lot to offer in subsequent years. I am going through a rebranding process and therefore, I plan on sustaining my name. I want people to see this new and improved version of Ronke Oshodi Oke, mother, actor, compere and singer. I have made a lot of plans to rebrand my image and I can’t wait to share all my plans with my fans.”

Ronke also had a few things to say about the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and how it has affected the entertainment industry.

“This pandemic has been tough on people, regardless of where they are or what they do. The economic downturn affected everybody, including the movie industry. But I thank God for His mercies. My cosmetic business has been going quite well and I appreciate those who patronize me. I believe things will turn out better in the coming months, despite the Coronavirus pandemic”, she continued.

Ronke isn’t just carrying out a rebranding project. According to her, there are more activities in the pipeline.

“I am on the verge of breaking fully into the mainstream Nollywood scene and that’s because there is so much more value I have to offer. A lot has been in the works lately. I have several exciting projects I am working on. So, watch out for what I am about to unleash. I am currently working on releasing a new song and I really can’t wait to share it with fans”.

A veteran of Yoruba movies, Ronke Oshodi-Oke got her big break in 2000 with the hit Yoruba movie Oshodi Oke. She has not looked back since. She has featured in some notable films which include “Return of Jenifa”, “Abeke Aleko” and a host of others. We can’t wait to see what the future holds in store for Ronke Oshodi-Oke, but we are sure it is going to be exciting.

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: