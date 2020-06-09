I-N-C-R-E-D-I-B-L-E! New travel map, Nexit, tells you what lies ahead

Kindly Share This Story:

By Prince Osuagwu, Hi-Tech Editor

In the history of mankind, there has never been an easier way to innovate than through technology. Almost all the world’s problems today have solutions provided by technology. NEXIT, which tells you what lies ahead, is one of such technological innovations.

However, the mobile genre of the technology gamut surprises itself considering the swirl of thinking emanating from mobile technology every nanosecond.

Who would have thought that the age-long saying that one never knows what lies ahead, would be so easily demystified by a piece of metal with some insignificant chips, called the mobile phone?

Yes, that’s what your mobile phone does, telling you what lies ahead if you have a new mobile navigational map, Nexit, installed on it.

Nexit is the all-in-one navigation app to power the perfect road trip. Designed as the next generation in mobile mapping, Nexit provides turn-by-turn navigation and the ability to find exactly what the user is looking for, when it is needed, particularly on the go.

Users can search for any combination of restaurants, hotels, shopping, attractions, the cheapest gas and more based on price, distance and specific features.

Founders of the app say it is currently available for free in the App Store—Apple iOS(https://apps.apple.com/us/app/nexit/id1466222160) and will be on Android soon.

Unique selling points

Netix is an intuitive road-trip app that predicts where the user is going and shows him or her what is at each exit.

The app is equivalent to the highway-driving copilot every road user always wanted, right on the phone. Nexit can anticipate the route and shows the user road-trip-relevant restaurants, hotels, gas stations, shops, and attractions up ahead, grouped by exit.

Turn-by-turn voice and visual directions will guide the user to any stops he may select, while incorporating up-to-date traffic information for the fastest movement.

Nexit will only show places along one’s route, so the user never doubles back or drives too far off the highway.

Enjoyed mainly by road users in America at the moment, the app which launched a couple of months ago, is arguably the only all-in-one app for highway travellers, because it goes beyond what existing map apps provide.

In addition to turn-by-turn directions, Nexit also helps drivers customise the perfect road trip by finding exactly what they want, when they need it, and, on the road they are traveling on. No wonder, straight at launch, it attracted $10 million in funding.

Making the difference

Unlike other competing maps, Nexit allows users to search for any combination of travel destinations and amenities — including popular restaurants, hotels, shopping, attractions and the cheapest gas along their route.

Users can also search by multiple preferences, such as a hotel with a pool or a restaurant with dine-in options, to find the next thruway exit that best fits your needs.

Nexit’s industry-leading search functions are available to plan a road user’s ideal stops before he or she sets out for the trip or to find the exit that fits all of the user’s needs in real-time.

Chairman of the company, Dr. Vincent Ebuh, said that coming up with such innovation gives him a different fulfillment from all his exploits in the oil and gas sector, where he has pioneered growth in the upstream sector as an explorationist.

An excited Ebuh said at the launch: “We’re thrilled to bring this game-changing app to market just as millions of Americans are preparing to hit the roads for holiday travel. We know that there will be significant demand from users who are often frustrated by the limits of other mapping apps.

“We’re proud to make road trips easier and more enjoyable with Nexit.

“The app covers the entire continental United States and its premium features are free for all users. Nexit is a global app currently available in the App Store for Apple iOS operating systems and will be coming soon to Android. To date, the app has raised $10 million in funding,” he informed.

Corroborating him, Nexit President and CEO, Randy Carpenter said: “All existing navigation apps tell you where to drive, only Nexit tells you where to stop.

“We’ve all been there, you’re on a road trip and settle for food you don’t want, only to find out your favorite chain was two exits away or you’ve filled up on gas only to find it cheaper at the next station. Nexit is the highway co-pilot you’ve always wanted,” he added.

Rave reviews

The app has enjoyed rave reviews as prominent app reviewers describe it as the smartest map a road user will ever use and solve many common frustrations of existing navigation apps.

A reviewer said: “If you search in Google or Apple Maps for McDonald’s, you will see every McDonald’s location near you, even if it’s 20 minutes in the opposite direction. But, Nexit only shows you options that are on your way.”

Features of Nexit search

Users can search for hotel brands to find trusted, national hotels to meet any budget.

* Hotel amenities: to look for locations that have a gym; that are pet friendly, have free breakfast, Wi-Fi, RV parking, swimming pool and more

* Gas stations: To find convenience stores, air for tyres, a mechanic on duty, restrooms and more

* Gas prices: To locate the cheapest gas within the next 50 miles along your route, updated in real-time

* Restaurants: To search for a favorite chain, type of food, dietary restrictions or options that have dine-in, drive-thru, take-out, open 24 hours, full bar, kids play area and more

* Rest areas: To find locations that have an attendant on duty, dog walk area, picnic tables, baby changing stations and more

* Attractions: To find amusement parks, bowling alleys and more along the route.

Nexit users can search by business name or type of stop and even filter by price, distance and more.

New Feature

Meanwhile, the app still ges massive transformation on a daily basis. Barely six months after launch, the app has come up with an additional feature called the City Mode.

City Mode has made NEXIT the app, which reinvented the highways, now reinvent the city. It serves the user a purpose when walking around the city, driving across the state or planning a trip across the country.

*Walking around the city feature: This shows multiple search results simultaneously by brand and by amenity.

