I-G unveils operational guidelines for COVID-19 prevention enforcement

According to him, these unfortunate incidents have prompted the introduction of these operational guidelines, which will help to adequately coordinate and reshape the conducts of law enforcement personnel.

He said the guidelines were for the force and other law enforcement agencies on the frontline of operations in the enforcement of the COVID-19 prevention orders.

Adamu said it would also serve as a standard code of conduct for police officers on similar operations in the future.

He had called for the strengthening of gender desk units (GDU and juvenile welfare centres (JWCs) across the country and the deployment of investigative assets to deal with gender-related offences.

Adamu said the cybercrime unit of the force had also been strengthened to deal with COVID-19 pandemic related cybercrime.

He directed Assistant Inspectors General of Police and Commissioners of Police in zonal and state commands as well as Heads of Police Departments/Formations to make the guidelines, subject of departmental briefings and lectures.

IGP urged the Force Provost Department, the X-Squad, the Force Public Relations Department, the Complaint Response Unit and the Public Complaint Bureau to carry out their oversight roles of adequate evaluation and monitoring.

Adamu said the idea was to ensure compliance with the guidelines and bring erring personnel to book.

He enjoined citizens to cooperate with the Police and other law enforcement officers, adding that all hands must be on deck to curtail and contain the virus in the country.