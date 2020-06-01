I am very versatile with my sound – Singer, Notfemii

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ayo Onikoyi

Budding US-based Nigerian singer, Olusegun Femi Adeyemo, better known by his stage name, Notfemii, has been largely described as the genuine article, a new talent that is sure to set a trajectory of new discovery in the music space, not only in Nigeria but on a global scale.

He is an Afrobeat and Contemporary R&B singer cut in the mould of Kizz Daniel, Joeboy and Adekunle Gold, all in one blend of artistic masterpiece.

In a recent interview, the artiste who has a lager view of what good music should entail beyond mere sound and beats explains what is unique about his music.

READ ALSO:

He said, “Unlike many songs out there that really don’t have meaning, the unique thing about my music is my voice, my cadence and also my range in music; I am very versatile with my sound. With the competitiveness of the music industry, I plan to stay relevant by dropping good music from time to time and also support and promote good music from Africa to the world.”

The youngster is presently an undergraduate of Morgan State University, Maryland, USA. He is uncannily blessed with the ability to play any song on almost any musical instruments as long as he hears it.

According to him, he started music when he was just 8 in the primary school. Even as at that time he could play various musical instruments. But professionally, music started for him in 2017. His first single titled “Uncomfortable” was produced by him. The beat for the song, as he said, was produced in his room and sent to friends for mixing and mastering. And when the song dropped family and friends knew a star was born.

The first single was originally released in 2018 but refixed and eventually released on March 20, 2019. He followed up the good work with another single “Wanting More” in December 25, 2019 and his third single, “Angie” featuring Dremo dropped April 17, 2020. It was mixed and mastered by Reverb.

His best Nigerian artistes include Style Plus, Oritse femi, 2baba, Fela, and Adekunle Gold.

“At different points in my life, these were the artistes I vibed to,” he said.

Notfemii is presently unsigned to any record label but confident the future holds a lot of promises. He hails from Osun State in Nigeria.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: