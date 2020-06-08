I am the best celebrity stylist in Nigeria right now – Kenepisode1

Kindly Share This Story:

By Sylvester Kwentua

Celebrity Stylist, Kennedy Phillip is talented in many things but has recognized his passion for fashion and making others look immaculate. Kennedy also known as KenEpisode1 is an eminent, illustrious professional stylist.

His undeviating and consistent hard work provides bespoke fashion advice, choosing and coordinating outfits and also knowing how to accentuate the positive attributes of the people he dresses.

Over the years, he has honed his craft and styled/worked with many considerable individuals and African music artists such as; Davido, Ice Prince, D’Banj, 2Face, Flavour, Sarkodie, Iyanya, Reminicse, Kizz Daniel, Olamide, Skales, Wande Coal, Yung6ix, Charass, Kido Blanko, Timaya, P-Square, Burna Boy and many others to mention. He is the first Nigerian celebrity stylist to record over 100 million views on YouTube.

In this interview with Vanguard media, Kennedy spoke about his career, experiences with celebrities and other things.

Who is Kennedy Philip?

Well, Kennedy Obumneme Philip is from Anambra state, born and raised in Jos, Nigeria. Moved to Lagos in 2012 to further his career.

What is the concept behind Kenepisode1?

The brand KenEpisode1 is mostly into wardrobe styling, retail fashion styling, prop styling and editorial styling.

What is the job of a Celebrity stylist?

A celebrity stylist creates signature looks for clients, advices them on the dynamic styling for visuals, organize their wardrobes for a photoshoot or event. He also Keeps track of current, developing, changing regional and global trend in fashion.

Do you work with only celebrities?

No, I work with everybody.

How long have you been a celebrity stylist?

8 years; I have been here for almost a decade.

What influenced your choice of being a stylist?

I have been fashionable from time, started fashion since my secondary school days. My peers then called me a Jiggy kid (laughs).

What does it take to be a celebrity stylist?

Well, anyone can be a celebrity stylist, just be creative, fashionable and consistent.

How has being the journey so far?

To be honest, it’s been really amazing, I became one of the best in my career since my first year, and all i can say is God has really been faithful.

Any memorable experience with a celebrity while doing your thing?

I have lots of memorable moments. I remember sometimes in 2014, I got a call from a big video director by 2:am, asking me if I could style Burna Boy. I smiled and said yes. I called my cab guy and went all the way to the location, the rest is history. (Laughs). That was the night I got the name most trusted celebrity stylist.

What makes you proud as a celebrity stylist?

A lot. Currently, I handle all Tekno’s and Phyno’s styling. Tekno’s Pana video was styled and designed by me and it has about 130 million views on YouTube! I am the first Nigerian stylist to do over 100 million views on YouTube. These and many more make me proud of my job. I am the best in what I do.

Most stylist I know have tales of intimacy with their clients, are you intimate with any female Celebrity and who?

I don’t mix business with pleasure; it’s a no for me.

How do you handle female fans who may want to get intimate with you?

Don’t really know how to say this, But the flirting ends on my social media platforms(laughs).

Are you single, taken or married?

Taken.

