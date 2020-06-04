I am exploring the human soul with my craft – Actress, Vicky Nwogu

Kindly Share This Story:

Vicky Nwogu is a young firebrand Nollywood actress on a voyage of discovery in the Nigerian movie industry. With little else than guts and sheer passion, she fought the demons of her dream and scaled every hurdle that came her way to have fortune smile upon her.

With the horizon looking clearer and clearer for the University of Portharcourt graduate Nollywood seems to have a new phenomenon on its hands. In this interview with VANGUARD she takes us on her journey through the labyrinth of the Nigerian make-believe world.

By AYO ONIKOYI, Entertainment Editor

At what point did you decide to be an actress and how did you make the moves?

My heart has always been beating like a clapper board for the Arts but they say the journey of a thousand miles begins with a step. I started talking about becoming an actress in my JSS3, after a theatre arts student had us participate in drama for her final year project. I got a loud ovation at the UNIPORT drama hall and that was it for me. Just after secondary school, I plucked up the courage and attended my first film gathering, 2009 ION international Film Festivals (IONIFF), a global touring festival originating from Hollywood, produced by the innovative Chioma Ude who’s the founder of Africa International Film Festival(Afriff). I got insights on the film industry locally & globally. It fueled the rest of my journey as a creative. It has never been about trying my hands on acting for me.

How does your family feel about your career path?

My mum isn’t exactly a TV eye except she’s on a news channel. Entertainment as career felt like a joke to her which is very typical of African parents. Funny enough, she gave me two thousand naira to buy a form for my first acting class, which I doubt she remembers. She’s coming around gradually especially with comments like “I saw your second daughter on TV” hahaha!

What difficulties did you go through before landing yourself roles?

Having to travel down from UNIPORT to Lagos with Agofure Motors opposite my school every time I had an audition. In 2009/2010 , 95% of auditions were held in Lagos and audition crowds in Lagos don’t play at all. I would fill in a friend’s Lagos address in my form and run back to school. ”The hustle was real”..I remember getting a call back for an Africa Magic Original films titled “The Audition” and I couldn’t go because of school work. I missed other call-backs but I was able to dance professionally & host red carpet shows in Portharcourt which were easier to control while schooling. Fast forward to 2016 the period of my NYSC passing out in Lagos, featured in my first feature film titled “The Screenplay” on Irokotv. It was directed by Emmanuel Mang Eme and since then I have been on several other projects.

What have you found most thrilling about your career?

It’s super thrilling portraying different characters and being unrecognizable with each roles. It’s safe to say I am exploring the human soul with my craft.

How do you prepare for roles when you get a script?

When I get a script no matter the number of scenes, I speak with the Director to understand his/her vision for the character. I carry out extensive research. Go around talking to myself, preparing to be vulnerable to the character & the set as a whole (it takes a village to make a film).

There’s an unbreakable bond between myself and mirrors. I skip a lot to keep body & mind super well. I also watch fantastic actors and hang around or make calls to people who feed my flames. Top secret guys; I’m open to more tips..hahaha!

What’s your most challenging role yet?

I played a family doctor to a disturbed couple in “Quagmire”, a film by Biodun Stephen Oladigbo currently streaming on Irokotv. Playing a gynecologist was a learning process for me, especially because I disliked biology back in school. When I got the script and read through it all, “I felt my biology teacher had sent Karma to me”Fast forward till now, I’m grateful to be a part of “Quagmire”. I got amazing reviews. I appreciate doctors’ strength & bravery especially after walking in their shoes, the Coronavirus outbreak only further stresses my point. They’re superheroes and not all superheroes wear capes.

Do you see yourself in some of the roles you play?

I always say acting is spiritual. Our aim is to re-enact the human spirit and then express it in a way it will look believable. In the midst of playing a character, I see some reactions that would tally with Vicky Nwogu’s reaction in the given situation and vice versa because I see reactions that constantly has me abusing the character.

What role would you love to explore?

I would love to explore psychologically challenging roles. A lot of people are going through different battles and I always say this; The media is a very powerful tool. Media can travel far and rejuvenate spirits.

How did you start making impressions with different accents?

I am curious & sensitive to my environment. Naturally drawn to culture, languages and body behaviours since childhood. I learnt a good number of native songs both local & foreign in primary school as the cultural leader and I still remember them. Most times we were taught those songs with the right pronunciations(accents).

All these fueled my interest to start mimicking different accents. I also love posting them on my Instagram page @vickynwogu for my followers to enjoy. I’ve gotten a movie role from my Yoruba impression. I literally screamed on top of my lungs in excitement. I am looking forward to more by the grace of God.

Is there competition in the field of acting?

There is competition in every sector. Both healthy and unhealthy. I like healthy competition because it gives people reasons to motivate themselves, take risk and continuously improve.

What are your thoughts about women behind the camera in Nollywood?

There are women who worked tirelessly for decades. The likes of late Amaka Igwe & Emem Isong Misodi who’s still working tirelessly. Chineze Ayaene Abonyi whose film IJE made a hit in the mid 2000s, the era of rebirth of Nigerian cinemas. It’s safe to say women are beating the odds and breaking grounds behind the camera in Africa’s biggest film industry (Nollywood). Genevieve Nnaji, Tope Oshin, Kemi Adetiba, Chioma Ude(nvivotv), Mildred Okwo, Mo Abudu, Uche Jombo, Rita Dominic, Omotola, Mary Remmy Njoku, Funke Akindele Bello, Stephanie Linus, Uduak Isong Oguamanam, Blessing Egbe, Biodun Stephen Oladigbo, Omoni Oboli, Ini Edo, Uche Nancy, Remi Ibinola and more female filmmakers are taking the bull by the horns.

Is there New Nollywood and Old Nollywood?

I believe Nollywood are a group of people making films based on our experiences. The power of unity can never be overemphasized. Nollywood is going global before our very eyes. I love the idea of togetherness. A broom stick stands no chance against a man who is determined to break it, but when it calls on other broom sticks and forms a bunch, they become unbreakable.

What sort of improvement would you like to see more in the entertainment industry?

Telling more indigenous stories with our Arts and telling more African narratives on the world stage. The Art of telling the world your culture is a high level “Yes for me” because a one-minute clip or a tiny art piece can change a perspective in a country as far as Australia. We tell the world who we are with our cultural identity. The world at large can identify with culture. The tale of our stories starts with us. Our culture is magnificent

Where do you see yourself in 5 years?

I want to have variety of experiences as an actor. The need to stay the course and outdo myself in every project is the catalyst to my creative process

What would you tell a young girl like yourself looking to have a career especially in the entertainment industry?

If you’re reading this now and you have a dream, fight for it, apply the necessary discipline to keep your dream on motion, as you progress you will get a clearer vision of your journey and don’t forget to stay prayerful and patient. Prayers will fuel your faith and give you a sense of direction towards your purpose.

