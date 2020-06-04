Hyacinth Ede congratulates new ICAN President

Kindly Share This Story:

…calls for the protection of the girl child

Evangelist Hyacinth Ewariezi Ede, Wednesday, sent a congratulatory message to the new President of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), Dame (Mrs) Onome Joy Adewuyi, FCA, saying that her inauguration as the 56th President did not happen by accident.

Disclosing this in a statement, Palmer Ogheneyole Nathaniel, Director; Strategy, Research Media and Publicity, Hyacinth Ewariezi Ede Campaign Organization, opined; “On behalf of our Principal, Evangelist Hyacinth Ewariezi Ede and the entire campaign body, we send warm congratulations to the new President of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), Dame (Mrs) Onome Joy Adewuyi, FCA. Your election and inauguration as the 56th President of the frontline regulatory body of the accounting profession in Nigeria didn’t happen by accident. It is a product of hard work, dedication to the profession and your love for the service of humanity.

“Like the first female President-General of ICAN, the late Her Highness Dr Dorcas Bolajoko Kuforiji-Olubi, MON, B.Sc., FCA, a former Chairman of the United Bank of Africa, your emergence as 7th Female President in the history of the prestigious ICAN at a time when the Nigerian and African society is finding it difficult to allow women and the girl child space and support is instructive. This development is a testament to the fact that the girl child has every capability to lead at any level. It is a re-enactment of the strength and capacity of the Isoko woman and girl child and we are indeed very proud that you have reached such an elevated height in your noble profession.

“We also use this medium to condemn all acts of violence against the girl child and call on everyone in society to project and protect the interest of the girl child. We find very disturbing the pattern where females have become prey to some heartless young men. The rape and murder of Vera Uwaila Omozuwa, a 100-level student of the University of Benin, Edo State who was reading inside a Redeemed Christian Church of God hall is not only heinous but barbaric and unjustified. Why we commend the men of the Nigerian Police who have already made arrest of a suspect, our Campaign Organization implore the Edo State Government to ensure there is diligent prosecution of the suspects once investigation is concluded.

“It worrisome to note that this development was similar to what happened to an Isoko girl Elozino Ogege who was killed by students suspected to be ritualist in November, 2018. The Isoko nation and the Isoko Youth rose to the occasion and condemned that violent act against the girl child. To continue to endanger the lives of female students is to cause fear in them to avoid educational opportunities and we find this trend devilish. We therefore call on the Federal and State Government to through affirmative action provide conducive accommodations and security for female students in our tertiary institutions.

READ ALSO:

“It is our utmost resolve that if Evangelist Hyacinth Ewariezi Ede is elected President of the Isoko National Youth Assembly (INYA), the administration will engage stakeholders like the new ICAN President to help champion a new lease of life for the Isoko girl in particular and Nigeria in general. The administration will lead the campaign and advocacy for the protection of the girl child in Isoko because “we believe that we can only achieve our full potentials as an ethnic group if we allow our women excel through access to quality education, ending early and forced marriages, fight against all forms of violence against women and girls.

“We wish you a very fruitful tenure and pray the good Lord grant you wisdom to take the accounting profession to the next level as well as place the Isoko flag in a place of envy.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: